Bella Hadid Celebrates Her Birthday Wearing This Affordable Trend You’re About to See Everywhere

By Madeleine Crenshaw
bella hadid, bella hadid style, bella hadid miu miu
Bella Hadid.
CREDIT: MEGA

Bella Hadid is celebrating her birthday in style.

The 24-year-old supermodel, whose birthday is today, jetted off with a group of friends to kick off her birthday weekend wearing a trend you’re about to see everywhere for fall: the white tube sock. Hadid shared a series of photos with her fans on Instagram showing off her totally ’90s look complete a lilac cami crop top, blue drawstring pants, a backward cap and white socks paired with New Balance sneakers.

Hadid topped off her retro and relaxed look with layers of gold jewelry and tinted sunglasses. Although the Michael Kors muse drew attention with her retro and relaxed style, her tube socks and sneakers combo foreshadows a major fall fashion trend in the making.

The essential and surprisingly affordable accessory was spotted on several runways for fall ’20, notes FN’s style director, Shannon Adducci. “Back in February, the white sock started to make some cameos on the runways. First, there was Gucci’s youth-obsessed collection, which showed models in dresses that literally looked like children’s clothes. White socks featuring pointelle knits and subtle logos were paired with loafers and some knee boots even featured a trompe l’oeil white sock. At MSGM, they were paired with platform patent-leather Mary Janes,” writes Adducci.

Fast-forward to now and it’s no surprise that tube socks have factored into fashion, especially as COVID-19 continues to have people prioritizing comfort over statement pieces, even for trendsetters like Bella.

Hadid’s latest off-duty style can easily be emulated without breaking the bank. Below, take a look at a few wallet-friendly tube sock options to try.

nike tube sock, white nike socks, tube socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To buy: Nike Plus Cushion Socks, $22; Nike.com.

free people tube socks, tube socks, white tube socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Free People

To buy: FP Movement Multi Stripe Logo Tube Socks, $18; Freepeople.com.

shein tube socks, multi tube socks, socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

