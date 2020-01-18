Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi Hadid Channels the ’90s While Bella Hadid Brings Back the ’70s in Paris

By Claudia Miller
The Hadid sisters are bringing all the trends to Paris this week.

Gigi Hadid stepped out of her hotel wearing a ’90s-style V-cut buttoned cardigan made from patchwork knit fabric; she paired the top with a plain white T-shirt, light wash jeans and small-frame metal sunglasses. The “Friends”-inspired ensemble falls in line with 2019’s big revamping of ’90s-style trends including square-toe footwear and neon colorways.

gigi hadid, paris, graphic sweater, jeans, boots
Gigi Hadid steps out in Paris in a graphic sweater and light-wash jeans.
CREDIT: Splash News
gigi hadid, paris, graphic sweater, jeans, boots
A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s leather boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

She topped off her look in slouchy nude leather boots with a pointed toe and a high heel.

Her younger sister Bella followed suit out of their hotel in France wearing an ensemble inspired by a different decade. The 23-year-old looked straight out of the ’70s in orange glasses, a floral top, a brown leather jacket with a furry collar and boot-cut pants.

bella hadid, brown outfit, black boots, 70s, paris
Bella Hadid steps out in Paris wearing a brown ensemble with black boots.
CREDIT: Splash News
bella hadid, brown outfit, black boots, 70s, paris
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s black boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

She finished her outfit off with chunky leather boots atop a thicker rubber outsole and a squared-off toe.

The pair is similar to a set Bella wore when she left their hotel yesterday morning; her set on Friday featured a patent leather upper with a chunky block heel.

bella hadid, pinstripe, yellow t-shirt, suit, black boots, paris, pfw
Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris wearing a pinstripe suit and a yellow t-shirt.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Bella and Gigi Hadid’s fashion month appearances.

