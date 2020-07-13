Bebe Rexha’s Sporty-Chic Cycling Look Includes a Sports Bra, Bike Shorts & These Celeb-Favorite Sneakers

Bebe Rexha has a new hobby these days — and a wardrobe to match.

Taking to her Instagram page yesterday, the 30-year-old singer revealed to fans that she’s been enjoying bike riding these days. In her post, Rexha sported a textured black sports bra with matching high-waisted Gymshark bike shorts.

For footwear, the “Say My Name” entertainer opted for white Hoka One One sneakers with gray accents. A celebrity-approved label, Hoka One One — owned by Ugg and Teva parent Deckers Brand — is known for its signature oversize outsoles and carbon-plate technology. In addition to Rexha, the brand has plenty of other celebrity fans, including Britney Spears, Pippa Middleton, Reese Witherspoon and even Kanye West.

“New favorite hobby 🤎💪🏼🚲 🚲 #fitlifeisthebestlife,” she captioned her Instagram post. Within 15 hours, the image had been liked by more than 660,000 people, as well as receiving over 3,000 comments.

Watch on FN

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rexha revealed that she’s amped up her health regimen with the aim of getting into better shape, including doing lots of squats and eating better.

“I’m not where I want to be at but I’m proud of myself because I feel like I’ve come a long way,” she said.

While Rexha likely put together her cycling look on her own, she works with famed celebrity stylist Jason Rembert to put together her red carpet ensembles. In addition to Rexha, Rembert’s star-filled client roster includes Michael B. Jordan, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish and Ben Platt, to name a few. When it comes to her typical footwear, Rexha often can be found in soaring heels from labels such as Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman, Gianvito Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti. The “I’m a Mess” hit maker has also reached for more accessibly priced footwear from time to time, with affordable favorites including Dolls Kill boots, Nike sneakers and H&M heels.

Click through the gallery to see how more celebs style their bike shorts, including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.