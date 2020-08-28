Barron Trump Looks Polished in Black Suit and Navy Tie for RNC

Barron Trump joined his parents, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, onstage Thursday for the final night of the Republican National Convention dressed in a sleek black suit and navy-blue tie.

Barron Trump at the 2020 RNC. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

The 14-year-old wore a classic white collared shirt under his fitted suit and his crew cut was slicked back for a clean look.

(L-R): Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump on the final night of the RNC. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Although the youngest child of the president, the teenager keeps a low profile. In his rare appearances, his typical street-style can be described as polished and ’50s-inspired, often wearing bomber jackets over plain T-shirts and black pants.

The first son has spent the past few years growing up in front of the nation’s eyes — literally. He now towers over his 6-foot-3 father and 5-foot-11 mother. Throughout his time in the spotlight, Barron has often turned to one pair of shoes in particular: the New Balance 574 Core sneakers. The youngster has repeatedly chosen the classic style ever since his father took office.

New Balance 574 Core CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Men’s New Balance MX608V5 Training Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW