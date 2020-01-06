Barron Trump Towers Over Donald and Melania in Reflective New Balance Sneakers

As he arrived back to the White House in Washington, D.C. last night, Jan. 5, following a trip to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Barron Trump stood tall in New Balance sneakers — towering over both of his parents.

Barron, 13, appears to have several inches on his 6-foot-2 father, and was even taller than his high heel-wearing mother, who is 5-foot-11 without shoes.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the White House on Jan. 5. CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

The St. Andrew’s Episcopal School student wore a green jacket over a white T-shirt and khaki pants. Reflective detailing on his shoes, a pair of New Balance 574 Core sneakers, drew the eye downward, as the NB logo appeared to almost glow in the dark as Barron crossed the White House lawn.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive to the White House on Jan. 5. CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

The 574 Core, a staple of Barron’s wardrobe, feature a mixed suede and mesh upper and a rubber outsole. Select colorways of the kicks are available for $80 on Newbalance.com. Users can also create their own colorways for $150 using New Balance’s customization service.

Barron has been spotted in several New Balance silhouettes over the years, but they aren’t the only shoes in his wardrobe. The teen is fan of Gucci moccasins, as well as Gucci horse-bit loafers.

While Barron wore sneakers, the president was more dressed up in a navy suit and black dress shoes. The first lady wore a Loro Piana coat, a cream-colored midi dress and white knee-high slouch boots.

