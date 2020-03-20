Happy 14th Birthday, Barron Trump: All the Times He Wore His Favorite Go-To Sneakers

Barron Trump turns 14 today. Son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, the teenager has spent the past few years growing up in front of the nation’s eyes — literally. He now towers over his 6-foot-3-inches father and 5-foot-11-inches mother.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Barron has often turned to one pair of shoes in particular: the New Balance 574 Core sneakers. The now 14-year-old has repeatedly chosen the classic style ever since his father took office.

On Jan. 17, 2020, he matched a black colorway of the kicks with a green Alpha Industries bomber jacket, a T-shirt and black pants while walking to Air Force 1 with his parents.

President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump head out of the White House on Jan. 17. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Weeks earlier, Barron arrived at the White House alongside his mother and father in another pair of New Balance sneakers. The reflective detailing on the shoe appeared to glow in the dark.

(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the White House on Jan. 5. CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

Featuring a mixed suede and mesh upper with a rubber outsole, the 574 Core retails for just $80 with customizable colorways available for $150 using New Balance’s customization service. The first son sported a familiar all-black colorway around Thanksgiving in 2019.

(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son, Barron, in New Balance on Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detailed shot of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

New Balance 574 Core. CREDIT: New Balance

The teenager also owns a set of the camel suede colorway with a slate heel counter and a soft gray logo; he matched the iteration with a red puffer jacket, a white collared shirt and khakis while Melania chose Gianvito Rossi boots to match her cold-weather chic look in March 2019.

Barron Trump wears New Balance and Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi in March 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

An up-close look at Melania Trump’s Gianvito Rossi boots and Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

In 2018 Barron wore a layered gray version of the New Balance 574 Core, which featured a white tongue and white laces.

(L-R) Barron, Melania and Donald Trump walk off Marine One helicopter in Morristown, New Jersey, in August 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close up of Barron Trump’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A younger-looking Barron favored a navy suede version of the sneakers in 2017, dressing them down with a graphic t-shirt and trousers on the White House lawn and amping them up with a layered suit look on the tarmac.

Barron Trump arrived at the White House wearing a t-shirt that read “The Expert” and New Balance sneakers in June 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Melania Trump wears a red coat dress by Alice Roi and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps; Barron wears New Balance sneakers; and President Donald Trump in 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

New Balance 574 Core. CREDIT: New Balance

