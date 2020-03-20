Sign up for our newsletter today!

Happy 14th Birthday, Barron Trump: All the Times He Wore His Favorite Go-To Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Barron Trump (L) and Donald Trump
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Barron Trump turns 14 today. Son of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, the teenager has spent the past few years growing up in front of the nation’s eyes — literally. He now towers over his 6-foot-3-inches father and 5-foot-11-inches mother.

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Barron has often turned to one pair of shoes in particular: the New Balance 574 Core sneakers. The now 14-year-old has repeatedly chosen the classic style ever since his father took office.

On Jan. 17, 2020, he matched a black colorway of the kicks with a green Alpha Industries bomber jacket, a T-shirt and black pants while walking to Air Force 1 with his parents.

melania trump, donald trump, barron trump purple coat, boots
President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump head out of the White House on Jan. 17.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
melania trump, donald trump, barron trump purple coat, boots, black sneakers, new balance
A close-up of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Weeks earlier, Barron arrived at the White House alongside his mother and father in another pair of New Balance sneakers. The reflective detailing on the shoe appeared to glow in the dark.

US President Donald Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) arrive at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 05 January 2020. Trump returned to the White House after spending two weeks at Mar-a-Lago for holidays.President Trump arrives back at the White House, Washington, Usa - 05 Jan 2020
(L-R): Barron Trump, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at the White House on Jan. 5.
CREDIT: OLIVER CONTRERAS/Shutterstock

Featuring a mixed suede and mesh upper with a rubber outsole, the 574 Core retails for just $80 with customizable colorways available for $150 using New Balance’s customization service. The first son sported a familiar all-black colorway around Thanksgiving in 2019.

US President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron Trump (R) walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump and the First Lady depart for Florida where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
(L-R): Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son, Barron, in New Balance on Nov. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
new balance sneakers, US President Donald Trump (L), First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron Trump (R) walk outside the West Wing to depart the South Lawn by Marine One, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 26 November 2019. President Trump and the First Lady depart for Florida where they will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 26 Nov 2019
A detailed shot of Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
New Balance 574
New Balance 574 Core.
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance 574 Core $80
Buy it

The teenager also owns a set of the camel suede colorway with a slate heel counter and a soft gray logo; he matched the iteration with a red puffer jacket, a white collared shirt and khakis while Melania chose Gianvito Rossi boots to match her cold-weather chic look in March 2019.

Donald Trump, gianvito rossi boots, new balance sneakers, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive on Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
Barron Trump wears New Balance and Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi in March 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Donald Trump, gianvito rossi boots, new balance sneakers, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump, arrive on Air Force One, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as they return from Palm Beach, FlaTrump, Andrews Air Force Base, USA - 10 Mar 2019
An up-close look at Melania Trump’s Gianvito Rossi boots and Barron Trump’s New Balance sneakers.
CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

In 2018 Barron wore a layered gray version of the New Balance 574 Core, which featured a white tongue and white laces.

barron trump, new balance sneakers, 2018
(L-R) Barron, Melania and Donald Trump walk off Marine One helicopter in Morristown, New Jersey, in August 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
barron trump, new balance, sneakers
A close up of Barron Trump’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A younger-looking Barron favored a navy suede version of the sneakers in 2017, dressing them down with a graphic t-shirt and trousers on the White House lawn and amping them up with a layered suit look on the tarmac.

Melania Barron Trump White House
Barron Trump arrived at the White House wearing a t-shirt that read “The Expert” and New Balance sneakers in June 2017.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
barron trump 2017 president son melania alice roi red dress coat donald sneakers new balance shoes
Melania Trump wears a red coat dress by Alice Roi and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps; Barron wears New Balance sneakers; and President Donald Trump in 2017.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
New Balance, New Balance 574 Core, sneakers
New Balance 574 Core.
CREDIT: New Balance
Buy: New Balance 574 Core $80
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

