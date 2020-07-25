Barack Obama Wears His Most Sustainable $95 Sneakers For Michelle Obama’s Podcast

Former President Barack Obama helped kick off his wife Michelle Obama’s new podcast in style.

The Michelle Obama Podcast airs its first episode on Wednesday and will feature the former president as the couple discusses their “connections to [their] communities.” O, The Oprah Magazine previewed a glimpse into the upcoming podcast on Instagram yesterday with a photo taken while the Obamas filmed their inaugural episode.

As seen in the image, Michelle chose a linen top and printed shorts while the former chief of the nation kept up his cool-dad style by layering an untucked button-down shirt with dark-wash jeans and a pair of sustainable sneakers.

His Allbirds Wool Runners have been tagged as carbon-neutral, as the company recently announced the launch of its carbon footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products. Its sustainable fabric incorporates superfine merino wool uppers and laces formed from recycled plastic bottles with trademarked Brazilian sugarcane SweetFoam cushioning. The all-black silhouette chosen by Obama retails for $95 at Allbirds.com.

Obama has been wearing the eco-friendly shoes for years now. At a Duke versus UNC basketball game in 2019, the political figure made headlines for his choice of the affordable pairs along with his custom embroidered Rag & Bone bomber jacket. He also opted for the sneakers again while on vacation with his family in France last June.

obama wearing a bomber jacket and allbirds to the duke-unc game is the level i want to be at pic.twitter.com/PbZojgnTvW — alexa (@alexabtn) February 21, 2019

Allbirds Wool Runners in Natural Black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Sustainable footwear is a growing trend among stars across all industries and across many brands. The Allbirds Wool Runner is a favorite of Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey. Brands like Kenneth Cole, Veja, and Adidas have created their own eco-friendly shoes while companies including Native Shoes and Rothy’s provide completely vegan footwear.

As for Obama, Allbirds is just one of the many footwear brands that the former POTUS prefers for his casual occasions. He again caused a social media frenzy when Twitter noticed him in a pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers during a December 2019 trip to Malaysia with the Obama Foundation. The Chicago native also has been frequently spotted in pairs from his other go-to sneaker brands, Asics and Nike.

This photo of Barack Obama wearing cropped chinos and Stan Smiths is the Friday gift I needed 💦 pic.twitter.com/jPubVq6cJg — Emily O'Donnell (@emily_odonnell) January 31, 2020

