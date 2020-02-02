Zoe Kravitz Glistens in Golden Gown and Square Toes at the BAFTAs + More Red Carpet Arrivals

In the U.S., the Super Bowl is getting all the attention today — but across the pond at London’s Royal Albert Hall, celebrities are arriving at the 2020 BAFTAs in stunning fashion.

Emilia Clarke, one of the evening’s presenters, dressed to impress in an embellished black Schiaparelli couture gown with a scoop neckline and floor-skinning hem. As the “Game of Thrones” star walked the carpet, a calf-length slit in the gown offered a look at her footwear: a pair of sky-high platform sandals with an ankle strap and a satinlike upper.

Emilia Clarke CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Clarke’s fellow presenter Gillian Anderson also opted for a classic black dress. The “Sex Education” star wore a strapless black dress with a midi hemline and a sculpted bodice. She added some color to her look with red pieces that matched the carpet, including a velvetlike clutch and a pair of strappy red sandals that looked to be Jimmy Choo’s Minny silhouette, a favorite among celebrities for awards shows and other appearances.

Gillian Anderson CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Zoe Kravitz arrived in a glistening gold Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown that sparkled under the photographers’ flashbulbs. The “Divergent” actress added a matte finish to her look with her shoes, choosing a pair of black sandals with a stiletto heel and trending square shape.

Zoe Kravitz CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

