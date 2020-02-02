Sign up for our newsletter today!

Zoe Kravitz Glistens in Golden Gown and Square Toes at the BAFTAs + More Red Carpet Arrivals

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Zoe Kravitz
Emilia Clarke
Zoe Kravitz
Lily-Rose Depp
Charlize Theron
View Gallery 82 Images

In the U.S., the Super Bowl is getting all the attention today — but across the pond at London’s Royal Albert Hall, celebrities are arriving at the 2020 BAFTAs in stunning fashion.

Emilia Clarke, one of the evening’s presenters, dressed to impress in an embellished black Schiaparelli couture gown with a scoop neckline and floor-skinning hem. As the “Game of Thrones” star walked the carpet, a calf-length slit in the gown offered a look at her footwear: a pair of sky-high platform sandals with an ankle strap and a satinlike upper.

Emilia Clarke, schiaparelli, black gown, sandals, stilettos, red carpet, 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020
Emilia Clarke
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Clarke’s fellow presenter Gillian Anderson also opted for a classic black dress. The “Sex Education” star wore a strapless black dress with a midi hemline and a sculpted bodice. She added some color to her look with red pieces that matched the carpet, including a velvetlike clutch and a pair of strappy red sandals that looked to be Jimmy Choo’s Minny silhouette, a favorite among celebrities for awards shows and other appearances.

Gillian Anderson, red sandals, jimmy choo, black dress, celebrity style, 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020
Gillian Anderson
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Zoe Kravitz arrived in a glistening gold Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown that sparkled under the photographers’ flashbulbs. The “Divergent” actress added a matte finish to her look with her shoes, choosing a pair of  black sandals with a stiletto heel and trending square shape.

Zoe Kravitz, gold gown, legs, black sandals, red carpet, 73rd British Academy Film Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 02 Feb 2020
Zoe Kravitz
CREDIT: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Want more?

Blake Lively’s Back on the Red Carpet in the Most Surprising Louboutin Thigh-Highs

Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Ariana Grande Has A Genius $10 Hack for Preventing Falls On the RedCarpet

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad