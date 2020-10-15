Bad Bunny Breaks Out Heeled Boots & a Glittering Suit for the Billboard Music Awards

Bad Bunny took the stage at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards to perform his hit track “Yo Perreo Sola” alongside Ivy Queen and Nesi.

For his performance-ready look, the Puerto Rican singer went bigger and bolder than ever in a glitter-trimmed black suit complete with embellished cuffs and lape.s

Bad Bunny performs “Yo Perreo Sola” at the Billboard Music Awards, Oct. 14. CREDIT: AP

A closer look at Bad Bunny’s bold boots. CREDIT: AP

The real kicker of the look came beyond the suit and down to his footwear. The musician boosted his look with heeled boots, a growing style for men amongst celebrity trends seen on the likes of Harry Styles and Swae Lee amongst other stars. The silhouette also included a pointed-toe design and patent leather upper.

As if the heeled lift wasn’t enough, the boots also were adorned with dangerously spiky spurs across the ankle.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards air live tonight from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and celebrate the best in the music industry. Kelly Clarkson returns to host the show for her third year in a row and Post Malone leads the nominees with 16 different nods in 15 different categories. Lil Nas X follows suit with 13 nominations, right ahead of Billie Eilish and Khalid both with 12 awards up for grabs.

