Bad Bunny’s Croc Clogs Glow in the Dark With Sentimental Jibbitz Charms

Bad Bunny and Crocs teased their first-ever collaboration today and the clogs come with a very special feature: they glow in the dark.

The Bad Bunny x Crocs clogs launch in limited quantities on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. at Crocs.com with a price tag of $60. The shoes will also drop at partner sites in Latin America as well as at FinishLine.com and at select Finish Line and Foot Locker storefronts.

The “Glow Up” clogs come in an all-white colorway with specialized Jibbitz charms inspired both by outer space and by the Peurto Rican singer himself. Along with a reimagined take of a fire emoji, the charms also include classic glow-in-the-dark stars inspired by the ones kids loved to use to light up their childhood bedrooms.

Bad Bunny models his upcoming glow in the dark Crocs clogs, Sept. 25. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bad Bunny/Instagram

Bad Bunny is just one of many stars joining Crocs’ collaboration roster. Previous works include a series of sellout pieces with Post Malone who successfully created four unique clogs through a partnership with the brand that began in November 2018. After the first Dimitri design sold out in 10 minutes, the two entities went on to create the Post Malone x Crocs Barbed Wire shoe that dropped in November 2018 as well as the May 2019 Rainforest iteration and the December 2019 Duet camo clog.

The brand as well as received few new takes on the classic clogs by country singer Luke Combs that too flew off the shelves over the past year. Crocs too has worked with every entity from Vera Bradley and Disney Parks to Kentucky Fried Chicken and Peeps.