Awkwafina Wears a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Look With Pointy Mules at BAFTA Tea Party

By Ella Chochrek
AwkwafinaBAFTA Tea Party, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2020Wearing Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Same Outfit as catwalk model *10404487y
Awkwafina
Black-and-white might be a classic combo, but it doesn’t have to be boring — just ask Awkwafina.

The 31-year-old comedian went monochrome on the red carpet at the BAFTA Tea Party, held at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Awkwafina sported a dress from Tommy Hilifiger’s fall ’19 collaboration with “Euphoria” star Zendaya. The houndstooth midi dress features a collared neckline, long sleeves and mixed prints; it is marked down from $200 to $170 on Tommy.com.

Awkwafina, tommy hilfiger dress, black and white dress, malone souliers shoes, pointed toe mules, jimmy choo bag BAFTA Tea Party, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Jan 2020Wearing Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Same Outfit as catwalk model *10404487y
Awkwafina wears a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya dress, Malone Souliers mules and a Jimmy Choo bag.
Awkwafina, bafta tea party, red carpet, malone souliers, pointy mules, celebrity style
A close-up look at Awkwafina’s mules.
For footwear, Awkwafina selected shoes from one of her go-to labels: Malone Souliers. She went with the brand’s Maureen mules, which have a pointed-toe and a leather upper. The heels are available for purchase on Farfetch.com, retailing for $572.

Malone Souliers, mules
Malone Souliers Maureen mules.
The “Ocean’s 8” star completed her look with Jimmy Choo’s Bon Bon bag, which sells on Farfetch.com for $950.

Awkwafina’s look was replete with items from FN Achievement Awards winners. Hilfiger was named Collaborator of the Year for 2019, thanks to both his range with Zendaya and a partnership with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. At the same ceremony, Jimmy Choo longtime creative director Sandra Choi was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Malone Souliers is also no stranger to the FNAAs. The label was honored in 2017 with the Lauch of the Year award.

In the video below, Tommy Hilfiger talks working with Zendaya and how music has influenced his work.

