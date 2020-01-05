Awkwafina Wears a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Look With Pointy Mules at BAFTA Tea Party

Black-and-white might be a classic combo, but it doesn’t have to be boring — just ask Awkwafina.

The 31-year-old comedian went monochrome on the red carpet at the BAFTA Tea Party, held at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Awkwafina sported a dress from Tommy Hilifiger’s fall ’19 collaboration with “Euphoria” star Zendaya. The houndstooth midi dress features a collared neckline, long sleeves and mixed prints; it is marked down from $200 to $170 on Tommy.com.

A close-up look at Awkwafina’s mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Awkwafina selected shoes from one of her go-to labels: Malone Souliers. She went with the brand’s Maureen mules, which have a pointed-toe and a leather upper. The heels are available for purchase on Farfetch.com, retailing for $572.

Malone Souliers Maureen mules. CREDIT: Farfetch

The “Ocean’s 8” star completed her look with Jimmy Choo’s Bon Bon bag, which sells on Farfetch.com for $950.

Awkwafina’s look was replete with items from FN Achievement Awards winners. Hilfiger was named Collaborator of the Year for 2019, thanks to both his range with Zendaya and a partnership with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. At the same ceremony, Jimmy Choo longtime creative director Sandra Choi was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Malone Souliers is also no stranger to the FNAAs. The label was honored in 2017 with the Lauch of the Year award.

In the video below, Tommy Hilfiger talks working with Zendaya and how music has influenced his work.

Want more?

Awkwafina Wears Heels With Invisible Straps at Variety’s Power of Women Event

Awkwafina Rocks the Celeb-Favorite Neon Trend at ‘The Late Show’

Awkwafina Makes Style Statement With Glitter Eyes & Pointed Toes at ‘The Farewell’ Screening