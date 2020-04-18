Ashton Kutcher Makes a Take-Out Run In Leggings & Sustainable Sneakers

Ashton Kutcher broke out his comfiest athletic wear for a take-out run in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The “That ’70s Show” star properly protected himself with a face mask and gloves as he waited outside the restaurant for his food. Wearing a backward red cap, Kutcher layered a Superorganism sweatshirt over a yellow t-shirt, Under Armour athletic shorts and a set of royal blue striped leggings.

Ashton Kutcher waits for his food in Los Angeles on April 18. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer look at Ashton Kutcher’s sneakers. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

The 42-year-old actor gave his ensemble an environmentally-friendly boost by wearing a set of all-black Allbirds. The brand’s signature Wool Runners has been ranked as carbon-neutral, as the company recently announced the launch of its carbon footprint initiative, a calculation that measures the carbon output of each of its products.

Its sustainable fabric incorporates superfine merino wool uppers and laces formed from recycled plastic bottles with trademarked Brazilian sugarcane SweetFoam cushioning. The silhouette chosen by Kutcher retails for $95 at Allbirds.com.

Ashton Kutcher makes a food run in Los Angeles on April 18. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer look at Ashton Kutcher’s Allbirds. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Sustainable footwear is a growing trend among stars across all industries and across many brands. The Allbirds Wool Runner is a favorite of Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner and Matthew McConaughey. Brands like Kenneth Cole, Veja, and Adidas have created their own eco-friendly shoes while companies including Native Shoes and Rothy’s provide completely vegan footwear.

As Earth Day approaches on April 22, take a chance on these environmentally-friendly sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Onitsuka Tiger Ultimate 81 Sneakers, $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Saucony Jazz Pro Low Vegan Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Olukai Nohea Moku Sneakers, $100.

