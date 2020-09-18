Ashley Tisdale Flatters Her Baby Bump in Flowy White Dress, Bare Feet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Tisdale and husband Chris French announced that they are having a baby. In their pregnancy announcement on Instagram on Thursday, a barefoot Tisdale posed next to French, both wearing the cutest coordinated ensemble. Bare feet and dressed in flowy white t-shirt dress, Tisdale’s look mostly matched her husband’s, consisting of a white button down with green trousers and classic white Converse sneakers.

Tisdale accented her simple outfit with layered gold jewelry and her short blonde hair was parted down the middle in soft beach waves.

Although she didn’t caption her post, many of her celeb-friends seemed to be excited about the news from “High School Musical” co-star Vanessa Hudgens to soon-to-be-mom Emma Roberts sharing their enthusiasm and congratulations.

Tisdale was also spotted out and about yesterday wearing the cutest boho-chic maxi dress paired with cheetah print booties. The low-heel shoe featured a black lace-up front and cut just below the ankle.

Ashley Tisdale wears cheetah print boots in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

Tisdale kept herself safe with a white face mask and tied her outfit together with layered gold necklaces, gold bangle bracelets and gold-rimmed shades. She carried a black Louis Vuitton bag at her side.

The 35-year-old actress has had a busy summer from campaigning for people to register to vote to launching her health and wellness blog, Frenshe. The blog covers everything from skincare advice to mental health tips and taking care of your body during quarantine.

In 2015, Tisdale became the creative director of Signorelli and launched a clothing line with them in 2016. She also launched her own cosmetic line through BH cosmetics in 2016.

As we head into fall fashion, grab a new pair of booties by shopping styles similar Tisdale's animal-print boots below.

