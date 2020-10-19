Ashley Tisdale’s Biker Boots and Plaid Flannel Are a Full Fall Mood

Los Angeles may be in the middle of a heat wave in October, but that’s not stopping Ashley Tisdale from getting into a fall mood.

The “High School Musical” actress took to Instagram to post a photo of her clad in a autumn-ready look. In the photo, Tisdale is pictured wearing an oversized flannel, a white crochet cami and matching high-waisted pants. The former Disney Channel star topped off her look with a pair of motorcycle boots, one of the fall’s hottest boot trends.

The new mom-to-be, who posted the reminiscent photo this weekend, continues to stick to her laid-back boho style during her pregnancy. Tisdale announced she was expecting a child last month, with composer, Christopher French.

Earlier this week, Tisdale posted a video of the two cutting a gender reveal cake to show that the two are expecting a daughter. For the occasion, the “Suite Life of Zack and Cody” alumnus wore a flowy polka dot dress.

Watch on FN

The 35-year-old actress has spent her summer campaigning for people to register to vote and launching Frenshe, a health and wellness blog. Now, the star is prepping to be a new mom at four months pregnant and sharing with her fans, select moments of her journey.

Below, take a look at a few fall boot options sure to get you in the autumnal mood, inspired by Ashley Tisdale’s trendy shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Frye Boot Company

To buy: Frye Boots Harness 8R, $385; Thefryecompany.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Timberland Graceyn Waterproof Motorcycle Bootie, $160; Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Durango Women’s Harness Boot, $100-$140; Amazon.com.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.