Ashley Greene Takes Her Leggings to the Next Level With Nike Trainers

Ashley Greene stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday in the perfect relaxed athleisure ensemble.

Sporting oversize shades, the “Twilight” actress layered a white short sleeve T-shirt over a black sports bra and full-length smooth black leggings. Topping off the look was a thin silver pendant necklace and an oversize black leather tote bag.

Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

As for footwear, the 33-year-old brought out an athletic silhouette for the casual occasion. Her all-black Nike In-Season TR 9 training shoes come equipped with a deep footbed for shock absorption as well as “sit-in” construction allowing for a close-to-ground feel.

An over-the-laces elasticated strap locks down the foot during steps with multidirectional tread on the outsole to add traction. The supportive monochromatic sneakers are available for just $75 at Nike.com.

Related Pride Sneakers Are Big Sellers on StockX -- and Nike 'Be True' Is Leading All Sales J-Lo Welcomes Her Family's New Puppy In a Striped Set With Bold Designer Kicks Lightweight, Water-Friendly Kids' Shoes are Fun and Affordable

Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ashley Greene’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Greene was later spotted again, this time with a star-coated protective black and white face mask as she hit up a few shops.

Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Nowadays, athletic apparel is the new normal. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility. Growing demand for athleisure designs has sparked fashion-forward collaborations such as New Balance and Staud’s capsule in May and Stussy’s ever-popular drop with Nike in April following previous successes.

Staud and New Balance’s new 997 sneaker collab. CREDIT: george chinsee

As for Greene, the actress, too, falls under the spell of athletic-chic clothing and footwear. She oftentimes steps out in laid-back leggings and sneakers from Adidas, Nike and more as part of her daily routine. When it comes to red carpet style, though, Greene switches it up with designer duds courtesy of Ermanno Scervino, Rachel Zoe and Vince Camuto.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who favor leggings and sneakers over dressier styles.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.