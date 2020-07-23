Ashley Greene Commits a Major Footwear Faux Pas in Standout Metallic Booties

Ashley Greene committed a major footwear faux pas this week — and she did so in style.

The “Twilight” actress dared to kick her shoes up onto the smooth suede material of her chair at home, a move that could potentially ruin the fabric of the furniture. Her look included a classic white T-shirt, skinny jeans and a $530 python-print Golden Goose crossbody bag, available at Farfetch.com.

As seen on her Instagram page last night, Greene decided to go against the grain by sitting cross-legged on the chair and explained so in her caption, writing: “Feet up on the furniture.. like my mom taught me never to do. But I just got my new bag and I’m feeling sassy! Plus my shoes are cute.”

Her choice of footwear for the bold move was a set of silver metallic booties from Madewell. The Portia short-cut silhouette comes atop a 1.75-inch stacked heel and features a pointed-toe finish. Greene’s silver colorway may no longer be available but you can find a black iteration of the booties on sale for $99, discounted from $210.

Most recently, Greene stepped out in Los Angeles in an athletic-chic ensemble in June. Sporting oversize shades, the star teamed a white short-sleeve T-shirt with a black sports bra and full-length black leggings. Finishing off the look was a thin silver necklace and an oversize black leather tote bag.

As for footwear, the 33-year-old decided on all-black Nike In-Season TR 9 training shoes; the pair comes equipped with a deep footbed for shock absorption as well as “sit-in” construction giving a close-to-ground feel. An over-the-laces elasticated strap locks down the foot during steps with a multidirectional tread on the outsole for added traction. The monochromatic sneakers retail for $75 at Nike.com.

Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: ENEWS/MEGA

As for Greene, the actress, too, falls under the spell of athletic-chic clothing and footwear. She oftentimes steps out in laid-back leggings and sneakers from Adidas, Nike and more as part of her daily routine. When it comes to red carpet style, though, Greene switches it up with designer duds courtesy of Ermanno Scervino, Rachel Zoe and Vince Camuto.

