Ashley Greene Shows How to Style Jean Shorts With Ballet Flats & a Bodysuit

Ashley Greene made an unconventional fashion pairing look surprisingly chic while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 33-year-old actress looked ready for summer in a low-cut black bodysuit with tie detailing at the straps, which she teamed with distressed denim cutoff shorts.

Ashley Greene steps out in Los Angeles wearing a bodysuit, jean shorts and Chloe flats, June 27. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Ashley Greene’s Chloe ballet flats. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

While the bodysuit and shorts combo might often come teamed with sandals or sneakers, Greene opted for a pair of ballet flats instead. The “Twilight” alum selected Chloe’s Suzanna studded ballerina flats in black. Made in Italy, the shoes boast a leather upper with gold hardware and a reinforced backstay. Now sold out, the flats previously were stocked on Bergdorfgoodman.com for $695.

Chloe studded ballerina flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorfgoodman.com

To complete her look, Greene carried an oversize tote bag from Alexander McQueen. She wore her hair pulled back and accessorized with oversize black shades as well as a star-print face mask.

Earlier this month, Greene was spotted in L.A. wearing the same star-print face mask while carrying her Alexander McQueen tote. She went for an athleisure-inspired ensemble that day, opting for a simple white T-shirt and black leggings paired with all-black Nike in Season Tr 9 training shoes.

Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

When it comes to her off-duty style, Greene can often be found in casual footwear, such as Birkenstock big-toe sandals, Dolce Vita flats and Under Armour sneakers. Unsurprisingly, the Teen Choice Award winner tends to reach for high heels on the red carpet, selecting soaring shoes from labels including Stuart Weitzman and Vince Camuto. In the past, Greene has worked to put together her red carpet looks with the assistance of celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who counts Mandy Moore, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig among her clients.

Greene’s flats may be sold out, but we’ve rounded up some styles below to help you achieve a similar look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

To Buy: Shein Studded Decor Knit Flats, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Aerosoles Martha Stewart Shelley, $70 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Fanley, $93.

For a look at Ashley Greene’s best athleisure ensembles through the years, click through the gallery.

