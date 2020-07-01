Ashley Greene Stretches In a Ballet-Inspired Look With Thigh-High Socks & Leotard

Ashley Greene is getting in a quick stretch in a ballet-inspired combination.

The “Twilight” actress demonstrated an impressive pose for her Instagram fans last night, holding her feet in a V-shape stretch. The Florida native looked like a ballerina for the snap, teaming a Giapenta long-sleeve leotard with knee-high black socks. Made from cooling TempPro fabric, the bodysuit retails for $104 at Walmart.com.

Greene’s go-to style can be described as athleisure-chic, pairing together comfortable pieces like leggings, T-shirts and tank tops with workout-ready sneakers. Her go-to footwear brand is Nike — she has been sporting shoes from the brand dating back beyond 2016.

Most recently, Greene stepped out in Los Angeles in yet another athletic ensemble in June. Wearing oversize shades, the star layered a white short-sleeve T-shirt over a black sports bra and full-length smooth black leggings. Topping off the look was a thin silver pendant necklace and an oversize black leather tote bag.

As for footwear, the 33-year-old brought out an athletic silhouette for the casual occasion. Her all-black Nike In-Season TR 9 training shoes come equipped with a deep footbed for shock absorption as well as “sit-in” construction allowing for a close-to-ground feel. An over-the-laces elasticated strap locks down the foot during steps with multidirectional tread on the outsole to add traction. The supportive monochromatic sneakers are available for just $75 at Nike.com.

Greene was later spotted again, this time with a star-coated protective black and white face mask as she hit up a few shops.

Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles, June 11. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

As for Greene, the actress, too, falls under the spell of athletic-chic clothing and footwear. She oftentimes steps out in laid-back leggings and sneakers from Adidas, Nike and more as part of her daily routine. When it comes to red carpet style, though, Greene switches it up with designer duds courtesy of Ermanno Scervino, Rachel Zoe and Vince Camuto.

