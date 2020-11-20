Ashley Graham Upgrades a Little Black Dress in Feather Thong Sandals & a Teddy Coat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham gave the thong-toe sandal trend a fall twist this week.

The model opted for the footwear silhouette to help top off a little black dress and the coziest piece of outerwear from Marina Rinaldi. As seen on Graham’s Instagram page earlier today, the camel brown teddy coat features a sheepskin effect exterior with a wide line, lapels and a hidden snap closure.

When it came down to footwear, the model’s thong sandals weren’t your typical pair of flip flops. The new style from Alexander Wang comes set atop an over 3-inch heel with a square-toe front and the standout element of feather-coated uppers. Titled the Ivy silhouette, the heels retail for $1,591 courtesy of Farfetch.

Alexander Wang Ivy feather thong sandals.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Ashley Graham herself along with Meryl Streep, Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continued to support the trend in cooler temperatures.

As for Ashley Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials.

Hop on the thong-toe sandal trend just like Ashley Graham with these bold twists on the silhouette.

To Buy: Sigerson Morrison Kaliska Sandals, $184 (was $350); Bloomingdales.com.

To Buy: Yeezy Season 8 Thong Sandals, $187 (was $536); Farfetch.com.

To Buy: Villa Rouge Dawson Sandals, $72 (was $120); Shopbop.com.

