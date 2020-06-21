Ashley Graham Works Out in Sheer Leggings & Sports Bra With Sleek White Sneakers

Ashley Graham worked out for a good cause yesterday on Instagram.

The 32-year-old model took to the social media platform to share a 30-minute video of herself doing a full-body workout from her hometown of Lincoln, Neb. The workout served as a fundraiser, with Graham encouraging viewers to donate to Urban Arts Partnership, a nonprofit organization that implements educational programs rooted in the arts in New York City public schools impacted by systemic racism and economic inequality.

In the video, Graham suited up in a functional yet chic workout ensemble. She opted for a black sports bra and leggings set. The supportive bra top fastened at the front and featured padding along with thicker straps. The leggings were high-waisted, with sheer accents at the thighs adding a bit of visual interest.

For footwear, Graham went with white sneakers with a lace-up front and a gray outsole. The Sports Illustrated alum wore her hair pulled into a bun and accessorized with gold jewelry, including layered necklaces as well as hoop earrings.

While she has been selecting more casual ensembles lately during quarantine, Graham typically opts for high heels when she’s on duty. She has been spotted in soaring designer footwear from top labels including Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi. The A-lister works with celebrity stylist Jordan Foster to put together her show-stopping outfits for red carpets and other public appearances. In addition to Graham, Foster also counts as clients her sisters, Erin and Sara Foster, as well as models Anne V and Camille Kostek.

Although Graham doesn’t have a shoe deal, she has propelled her stardom into plenty of high-profile fashion campaigns and collaborations. The supermodel has walked the runway for labels such as Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger and Prabal Gurung, as well as starred in ads for the likes of Marina Rinaldi, Lane Bryant, Forever 21 and NYDJ. What’s more, the star has her own swimwear brand, called Swimsuits for All, and she teamed up with high-street retailer PrettyLittleThing on a clothing collection in 2018.

To get a similar look to Graham’s, shop the styles we’ve rounded up below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: Fruit of the Loom Women’s Comfort Front Close Sports Bra, $10.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Alo

To Buy: Alo Yoga Radiance Seamless Leggings 2.0, $86 (was $108).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Women’s Charged Impulse Running Shoe, $56 (was $75).

Click through the gallery to see how more celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner, style their leggings.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.