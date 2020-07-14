Ashley Graham Lifts Weights in Bold Red Leggings Tucked Into Adidas Socks With Bright White Sneakers

Ashley Graham sported bold leggings as she did a virtual workout alongside trainer Kira Stokes on Monday.

The supermodel looked comfy in a gray tank top teamed with high-waisted red leggings, worn tucked into Adidas logoed crew socks. For footwear, she sported white sneakers with gray detailing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram Stories/Kira Stokes

Yesterday’s kicks appear to be Graham’s go-to for her workouts. For instance, she sported the same shoes teamed with a distressed white T-shirt and blue Lululemon bike shorts for a virtual training session with Stokes — an influential trainer who also works with Shay Mitchell and Candace Cameron Bure — on Saturday.

In addition, Graham chose the kicks for a June 21 gym session with Stokes, which benefited Urban Arts Partnership, a nonprofit organization that implements educational programs rooted in the arts in New York City public schools impacted by systemic racism and economic inequality. Along with her white sneakers, the model was clad in a supportive sports bra and sheer leggings.

While her style has unsurprisingly been more casual these days, Graham’s on-duty wardrobe typically includes plenty of high heels from labels such as Andrea Wazen, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo. To put together her outfits for red carpets and other appearances, the A-lister turns to celebrity stylist Jordan Foster, whose client roster also features models Camille Kostek, Jourdana Phillips and Anne V.

While Graham does not have a shoe deal, the mom to Isaac has plenty of high-profile fashion campaigns and collaborations on her resumé. For instance, she has walked the runway for labels such as Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger and Prabal Gurung, as well as appeared in advertising for the likes of Marina Rinaldi, Lane Bryant and Forever 21. In 2018, Graham collaborated with high-street retailer PrettyLittleThing on an accessibly priced collection of clothing, and she also has her own swimwear label, Swimsuits for All.

