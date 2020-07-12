Ashley Graham Works Out in Bold Lululemon Bike Shorts & Sleek White Sneakers

Ashley Graham looked workout-ready as she hit the gym for a virtual session with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes.

Graham was clad in a distressed white T-shirt layered over Lululemon bike shorts. The bold blue shorts were the brand’s Fast & Free style. While the length chosen by the model is no longer available to buy, the shorts can be shopped now on the Lululemon website in a slightly longer length with a price tag of $68. The catwalker wore her hair pulled into a bun and did not appear to be wearing any jewelry or other accessories.

Ashley Graham works out in bike shorts and sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram Stories

For footwear, Graham opted for white sneakers that featured a lace-up front and a gray outsole. Yesterday wasn’t the first time she selected this pair of kicks. For a workout with Stokes earlier this month, the A-lister teamed the shoes with a black sports bra and sheer leggings for a gym-ready look.

Related Emily Ratajkowski Makes a Bodycon Black Dress Work for Day With Comfy Kicks J-Lo's Leggings, Bodysuit & Sleek White Sneakers Are Gym-Chic With Maluma Alessandra Ambrosio Walks in the Shortest Denim Cutoff With Big-Toe Sandals

While she has been opting for more casual wares over the past few months, Graham can often be spotted in high-end styles, choosing footwear from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Andrea Wazen, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. The Sports Illustrated alum works with celebrity stylist Jordan Foster to put together her show-stopping outfits for red carpets and other public appearances. In addition to Graham, Foster also counts as clients her sisters, Erin and Sara Foster, as well as models Anne V and Camille Kostek.

Watch on FN

Although Graham doesn’t have a deal in the shoe space, she collaborated on apparel with high-street retailer PrettyLittleThing in 2018 and has her own swimwear label, called Swimsuits for All. The supermodel has also starred in ad campaigns for the likes of Lane Bryant, Forever 21 and NYDJ, as well as walked the runway for top labels including Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Christian Siriano and Dolce & Gabbana.

For a look at how Ashley Graham’s style has evolved over the years, click through the gallery.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.