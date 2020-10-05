Ashley Graham Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in Cargo Pants & a Peek-a-Boo Bralette

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham is getting out the vote in an eye-catching way.

The supermodel took to Instagram this weekend to encourage her millions of followers to register to vote, writing. “Vote like your 🍈🍈 depend on it – or how about you just use your voice and VOTE! We have exactly a month folks!”

The image shared showed Graham posing a black mesh-paneled bra covered up by faux leather pieces from The Frankie Shop; the button-up shirt in the beige tone retails for $239 whereas her matching cargo joggers can be found for $210 at TheFrankieShop.com. She accented the look with a quilted Chanel bag and trending sandals.

Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style last summer and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union and Katie Holmes amongst others. As for Graham, she transformed the trend by blending it with another top silhouette, square-toe sandals. Her mules come from Porte & Paire and feature a fishnet upper with an added big-toe loop for stability and style; set atop a tapered 2.5-inch heel, the style also includes a padded footbed for comfort.

You can shop Ashley Graham’s trending sandals for $280 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Porte & Paire Leather-Trimmed Fishnet mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

As for Ashley Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials.

If you find your closet in need of a footwear revitalization, you too can loop in the big toe sandal trend with your fall looks; read on to find big toe style inspired by Ashley Graham with a pick to fit every taste.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Forever 21

To Buy: Forever 21 Toe-Loop Heels, $16 (was $28).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Free People Sant Antoni Slides, $58.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Belk

To Buy: Vince Camuto Moentha Sandals, $30 (was $99).

