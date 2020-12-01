Ashley Graham Does Waist-Up Styling in a Corset Top, Boxer Shorts & Neon Crocs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Graham gave her take on waist-up styling for a call yesterday with Andy Cohen and his hit Bravo series, “Watch What Happens Live.”

The model took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to preview her ensemble for her appearance in a top-heavy look; best for video calls, waist-up dressing is a growing trend favorited by Kate Middleton and more that implies only gussying up the top part of your ensemble that will be seen in the video’s frame.

For Graham, the most visible part of her look included a soft velvet corset top from Vivienne Westwood. The ribbed, long-sleeve top came contrasted by a set of fuzzy boxer-style shorts that resembled a design from Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line; the Cozy Knit shorts retail for $58 at Skims.com.

To top off the waist-up chic ensemble, Graham opted for an unexpected brand for shoes: Crocs.

Ashley Graham joins “Watch What Happens Live” through video call, Nov. 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram

Ashley Graham shows off her take on waist-up styling in Crocs, Nov. 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram

Crocs clogs are a disputed style of footwear for their chunky nature and unique rubber-like material. Graham’s slip-on clogs came in a neon green colorway, popping against her designer top and cozy shorts. Flipping the strap up for a full slip-on appeal, you can shop similar styles of Crocs for $45 at DSW.com.

Crocs clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

As for Ashley Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials.

Looking to slip your feet into something comfortable? Try out Crocs for yourself with these fun and funky pairs.

