Ashley Graham Styles a Skims Bodysuit for Winter in the Fuzziest Coat & Slouchy Boots

By Claudia Miller
Ashley Graham gave shapewear a seasonal upgrade in a major outfit of the day moment.

The model showed off a week of stylish looks for Vogue on Tuesday and teased the ensembles on Instagram for her almost 12 million followers this morning. The first look from her bold array of combinations featured an unexpected layering piece courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear label; the nude Fits Everybody bodysuit, available for $58 at Skims.com, was then camouflaged under the fuzziest coat to further the look.

Retailing for $2,353, the Petar Petrov Macawi shearling coat highlighted soft buttery yellow fabric with a slouchy fit and dropped shoulders for that perfect mirror selfie appeal.

To top off the monochromatic vibe of her outfit, Graham rounded out the chic look with a little help from Schutz. The brand’s Maryana boot is a staple closet piece, formed with croc-embossed leather uppers and a rounded knee-high shaft silhouette. The stiletto heel base measures 3.5 inches in height and comes contrasted by a sleek pointed-toe front. The model’s choice of the eggshell colorway retails for $238 on Schutz’s website.

schutz, knee high boots, boots
Schutz Maryana boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Earlier in the week, Graham proved once more that even though temperatures are dropping, your winter style can still be as bold as ever.

The supermodel elevated her snow style yesterday to demonstrate this theory, opting for a coordinating army green look. The outfit included an orange-lined puffed coat with coordinating baggy cargo pants, all layered with a mesh long-sleeve top and a black bralette. Cargo pants are experiencing a moment on the fashion scene amidst revitalizations of 1990s-style trends such as combat boots and low-rise bottoms.

To protect her feet, Graham topped off the seasonal ensemble with black lace-up snow boots complete with a textured outsole for extra grip on icy surfaces.

As for Ashley Graham herself, the runway star knows a thing or two about on-trend pieces. Throughout the spring ’21 fashion month alone, you can find the model walking in shows for major brands like Etro and Fendi with appearances in past seasons for Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Siriano and more top labels.

When it comes to her own personal style, the same rules still apply. The designer duds in the supermodel’s closet include everything from Marina Rinaldi and Gucci to Christopher John Rogers and Fear of God Essentials.

