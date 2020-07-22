Ashley Graham Breaks Out Her Roller Skates From High School With Bike Shorts & a Tank Top

Ashley Graham is quarantining at her parents’ house in suburban Lincoln, Neb. — and she’s falling back into her old high school habits.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 32-year-old plus-size model revealed that she has taken to roller skating in between Zoom meetings, using a pair of skates she’s owned since her high school days (she graduated in 2005). In a video posted to Instagram, Graham could be seen rolling through her neighborhood clad in a white tank top layered over a blue sports bra, along with black bike shorts. The mom to Isaac accessorized with gold necklaces and a Livincool baseball cap (available to shop on the brand’s site for $60).

“So I heard some teens on tiktok have taken up roller skating…cut to me getting a few laps in between zooms 🤪 these are my OG pair I rode in high school (shout out to my class of ‘05) and now I have a new (technically old) obsession!! Tag me in awesome skater girl videos pleaaasseee 🙏😜,” Graham captioned her Instagram post.

When she’s not in wheeled footwear, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum has been spotted in soaring designer shoes from top labels including Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi. The A-lister works with celebrity stylist Jordan Foster to put together her show-stopping outfits for red carpets and other public appearances. In addition to Graham, Foster also counts as clients her sisters, Erin and Sara Foster, as well as models Anne V and Camille Kostek.

Although Graham doesn’t have a shoe deal, she has propelled her stardom into plenty of high-profile fashion campaigns and collaborations. The supermodel has walked the runway for labels such as Christian Siriano, Tommy Hilfiger and Prabal Gurung, as well as starred in ads for the likes of Marina Rinaldi, Lane Bryant, Forever 21 and NYDJ. What’s more, the “American Beauty Star” host has collaborated with a few fashion brands. She designed a lingerie line with Canadian plus-size retailer Addition Elle in 2013 and teamed up with high-street retailer PrettyLittleThing on a clothing collection in 2018.

