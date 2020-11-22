×
Ashley Graham Livens Up Her Beige Sweatsuit With Nike X Sacai Vaporwaffle Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham just added a twist to a popular quarantine look.

On Saturday, the supermodel shared a series of mirror selfies, which show her wearing a beige sweatsuit. The cozy look has been a go-to ensemble for many while social distancing and working remotely during the ongoing global health crisis.

Graham proved that the athleisure look can be worn outside the home as she livened it up with a soft glam makeup look and styled her hair in loose waves.

She then elevated the sweatsuit with a pair of Nike x Sacai Vaporwaffle sneakers. The sail/sport fuchsia-light bone-game royal colorway was released earlier this month. The shoe is designed with an original Nike Waffle sole but features a thicker, stacked midsole that peers out from the heel.

The upper of the shoe features white and gray suede with a mesh finish. The shoe also features a second swoosh. The style is available for purchase on Stockx.com for $299.

Graham recently sported a different shoe trend that has also been popular among celebrities.

On Nov. 20, Graham gave the thong-toe sandal look a twist when she opted for the silhouette to help top off a little black dress and a cozy teddy coat from Marina Rinaldi. The outerwear piece features a sheepskin effect exterior with a wide line, lapels and a hidden snap closure.

When it came down to footwear, the model’s thong sandals weren’t your typical pair of flip flops. The new style from Alexander Wang comes set atop an over 3-inch heel with a square-toe front and the standout element of feather-coated uppers. Titled the Ivy silhouette, the heels retail for $1,591 courtesy of Farfetch.

Step up your athleisure look with similar sneakers as Ashley Graham with these more budget friendly picks below.

Nike Air Max
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Women’s Air Max 90, $109 (was $120)

Puma Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoebacca

To Buy: Puma Cali RWB Lace Up Sneakers, $40 (was $80)

Reebok Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

To Buy: Reebok Classic Leather Women’s Shoes, $70 (was $75)

