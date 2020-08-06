Ashley Benson Gives Her Adidas Sandals & Sweats an Update With This Edgy Detail

Ashley Benson grabbed a coffee on Thursday wearing a casual but edgy outfit in Los Angeles.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum paired her black Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides and sweats with a black leather motorcycle jacket. Lately, Benson’s usual sense of style gravitates towards grunge, so it’s no surprise that the star’s latest look includes edgy details.

Ashley Benson on Aug. 6, 2020.

Throwing in a statement piece like a leather jacket can instantly elevate an off-duty look. Benson’s white tank, sweats and slides are instantly uplifted thanks to her black biker jacket. Although leather jackets tend to be pricey, it’s a great style investment piece to stock up on. The actress looks comfortable and cool while wearing this high-to-low look that includes $35 Adidas slides.

A close up of Ashley Benson’s slides on Aug. 6, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides, $35.

But this isn’t the first time the star has worn a leather jacket to up her casual look. In July, the star was seen wearing another moto-inspired jacket. The “Spring Breakers” actress paired the edgy jacket with dark washed jeans and black Vans Old Skool sneakers.

Ashley Benson spotted out and about in Los Angeles, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

Although Benson’s latest look leans towards more rocker and grunge, the star has a versatile style palette. At Paris Fashion Week in March, the actress opted for a feminine-forward look complete with soaring stiletto heels.

Ashley Benson at the Stella McCartney show in Paris, March 2, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

For Stella McCartney’s fall ’20 show, the star wore a crochet dress from the designer’s spring runway collection complete with black almond-toe heels.

Benson’s ability to transition from feminine to hard is all in the details. The star usually opts for a neutral color palette when it comes to style. She casually adds in elements like crochet or leather to offset an otherwise simple look.

Below take a look at some items inspired by Ashley Benson’s latest fashion statement.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Mango

To Buy: Mango Leather Biker Jacket, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To Buy: BLANKNYC In Plain, Sight Faux-Leather Moto Jacket, Was $150, Is $80.