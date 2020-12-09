Ashley Benson Makes Her Pleated Dress Edgy With Black Patent Leather Over-the-Knee Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ashley Benson just provided the perfect styling hack for wearing pleated dresses in the fall.

On Wednesday, the “Pretty Little Liars” star shared an Instagram photo of herself, sporting a two-tone pleated dress that flowed down to her ankles. The dainty look featured a camisole-like top with spaghetti straps.

As for footwear, Benson opted for a pair of black over-the-knee patent leather boots. The sleek shoes, which are trending big this season, feature a loose-fitting, slouch design. Benson’s decision to style the dress with knee-high boots is an easy-to-follow wardrobe trick when you want to hold on to your favorite summer dresses. The boots also provide an edgy touch to the ensemble.

Both knee and thigh-high boots were featured heavily on the fall 2020 runways, with brands like Off-White, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens and more showing different styles of the trend at their shows. In addition to Benson, celebrities like Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Kate Middleton have sported high boots in recent weeks. The boot style is a go-to many due to their versatility and timelessness. They pair well with dresses, denim, skirts and even shorts.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her personal style, Benson likes to mix basics with statement pieces, making her wardrobe both classic and modern.

Ashley Benson out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

On Nov. 5, Benson was spotted out in Los Angeles, Ca., wearing a leather trench, which she layered with a simple white crop top and distressed black denim. She carried out the grunge theme with her footwear as she opted for a different pair of patent black leather boots. The shoes featured a pointed-toe silhouette and a block heel.

Shop similar knee-high boots as Ashley benson with these picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: March Fisher LTD Pixie Patent Tall Boot, $110 (was $250)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Break Thigh High Boot, $224

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Cognac Patent Boot, $130

Click through the gallery to see how other stars, like Kylie Jenner have styled knee-high boots.