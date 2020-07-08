Ashley Benson Goes Edgy in a Moto-Style Leather Jacket, Skinny Jeans & Vans

Ashley Benson opted for a grungier look to run errands out in Los Angeles.

Spotted heading to her car with her hands full yesterday, the “Pretty Little Liars” alumna modeled a moto-chic ensemble that teamed a zip-sleeve black leather jacket with a plain white T-shirt and raw-edged black skinny jeans.

Ashley Benson spotted out and about in Los Angeles, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Ashley Benson’s skate-chic sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The 30-year-old actress continued the edgy feel down to her low-top sneakers courtesy of Vans. The classic black-and-white colorway of the brand’s Ward Lo silhouette features a mixed-material upper with a cushioned footbed and vulcanized midsole. Rounded out by the brand’s signature waffle outsole, the Vans sneaker can be found for $60 at DSW.com.

Ashley Benson spotted out and about in Los Angeles, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up of Ashley Benson’s Vans sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Though her off-duty ensemble included harder lines and a grungier feel, Benson has been known to mix things up sartorially. The “Spring Breakers” star stood out during fall ’20 fashion month, where she favored more-feminine attire and noteworthy heels.

The California native is an avid fashion show attendee and made apperances at shows across New York to Paris in February and March, modeling pieces from Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Longchamp and more as she sat front row. Her outfits included laser-cut dresses with ankle-tie sandals; a ruffle-trimmed crop top teamed with tailored trousers and fringe heels; and a neutral two-piece set paired with knee-high croc-embossed pointed-toe boots.

Ashley Benson outside the Stella McCartney fall ’20 show in Paris, March 2. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson at the Giambattista Valli fall ’20 show in Paris, March 2. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ashley Benson at the Longchamp fall ’20 show in New York, Feb. 8. CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As for footwear, the star’s collection of designer pieces includes Dior slingbacks, Jimmy Choo pumps and Max Mara boots. When she steps out for more casual occasions, you can find Benson in sneakers more often than not — her go-to styles come from Puma, Converse, Nike and New Balance.

And over the years, she has appeared in numerous ad campaigns for fashion labels, including H&M and Bongo, and is one of the co-founders of eyewear company Privé Revaux, along with Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Piven.

