Ashley Benson Gives a Lesson in Fall Styling in a Leather Trench & Towering Boots

Ashley Benson proved fall styling can be effortlessly chic with pieces already in your closet.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alumna stepped out in Los Angeles last night and modeled a celeb-favorited outwear piece for the season, a leather trench. She layered the sleek black design over an easygoing white crop top and ripped black jeans.

Ashley Benson out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

The actress continued the grungier appeal of her ensemble with her choice of footwear. The patent black leather boots featured a pointed-toe silhouette atop a towering block heel for a heightened lift.

Ashley Benson out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 5. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Ashley Benson’s sleek heels. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Though her off-duty ensemble included harder lines and a grungier feel, Benson has been known to mix things up sartorially. The “Spring Breakers” star stood out during fall ’20 fashion month, where she favored more-feminine attire and noteworthy heels.

The California native is an avid fashion show attendee and made appearances at shows across New York to Paris in February and March, modeling pieces from Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Longchamp and more as she sat front row. Her outfits included laser-cut dresses with ankle-tie sandals; a ruffle-trimmed crop top teamed with tailored trousers and fringe heels; and a neutral two-piece set paired with knee-high croc-embossed pointed-toe boots.

As for footwear, the star’s collection of designer pieces includes Dior slingbacks, Jimmy Choo pumps and Max Mara boots. When she steps out for more casual occasions, you can find Benson in sneakers more often than not — her go-to styles come from Puma, Converse, Nike and New Balance.

And over the years, she has appeared in numerous ad campaigns for fashion labels, including H&M and Bongo, and is one of the co-founders of eyewear company Privé Revaux, along with Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Piven.