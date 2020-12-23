×
ASAP Rocky Pays Christmas Visit to Rihanna in So Many Prints With Black Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper ASAP Rocky arrives in Barbados to spend Christmas with new love Rihanna.
While traveling on Tuesday to visit Rihanna in Barbados, ASAP Rocky mixed and matched prints with black accent pieces, including his shoes.

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper ASAP Rocky arrives in Barbados to spend Christmas with new love Rihanna. The "Everyday" rapper arrived in the Caribbean island on a commercial flight, a week after Rihanna arrived to spend the festive period in her home nation via private jet. The "Umbrella" singer is staying at her secluded private villa on the island's west coast. "They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told US magazine People. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it." Rocky and Rihanna, both 32, have been friends for years. He opened for the US dates of Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour back in 2013. The couple first sparked romance rumors after Rihana split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January. The previous month, they posed together on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The couple later celebrated New Year's Eve together at the Edition Hotel in New York City. The following month, the Fenty Beauty founder supported Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) at his Yams Day Benefit concert in Brooklyn, where she was also seen hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Drake. In July, Rihanna featured Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign. The duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration. Rocky's late father is actually from Barbados and he still has family living on the Caribbean island. The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré last year.
Rapper ASAP Rocky flying to Barbados on Dec. 22.
CREDIT: Natasha/MEGA
The “Fashion Killa” artist wore a white tee with a blue graphic logo and teamed it with a pair of Marine Serre Graphic Patchwork track pants. With a wide-leg flared silhouette, the trousers feature graffiti designs constructed from 17 recycled tee shirts, including Guinness and Coca-Cola branded accents and the buzzy French label’s signature moon logo throughout. The pants also come equipped with an internal drawstring and zippered side pockets. They retail for $850 and are available for purchase on marineserre.com.

Rapper ASAP Rocky arrives in Barbados.
CREDIT: Natasha/MEGA
Since traveling from colder temperatures, the rapper also paired the outfit with a black logo-embossed puffer jacket from the celebrity-beloved brand. He wore the Moon Leather Double Layer Puffered Jacket. It features an oversized fit, is crafted from deadstock lamb leather with laser-printed moon accent detailing throughout, an adjustable hood, a ribbed neck, and comes complete with a moon-logo zippered front. This trendy outerwear piece retails for $2,600 and is available for purchase on marineserre.com.

Watch on FN

Here’s a closer look at the shoes.
CREDIT: Natasha/MEGA
For footwear, the “Live Fast” singer opted for a sleek all-black shoe with matching laces and appear to be crafted in a suede-like material. This monochrome choice appears strikingly similar to the Common Projects Original Achilles Low sneakers in the highly sought-after black suede colorway. These aesthetically-comparable shoes retail for $470 on farfetch.com.

To accessorize, he teamed the flight-ready look with a Goyard duffle bag, a printed scarf, a black baseball cap, and a matching face mask.

On Dec. 21, ASAP Rocky and Marine Serre joined forces to release a capsule collection for Rocky’s AWGE collective. This collaborative launch follows Amina Muaddi’s partnership with the musician, which dropped a collection together on Dec. 11.

Add a pair of all-black sneakers to your cold-weather wardrobe with similar options below.

Koio-Capri-Nero

To Buy: Koio Capri Nero Sneakers, $268.

Adidas-Superstar

To Buy: Adidas Superstar Sneakers, $85.

Converse-Chuck-Taylor-

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $50.

Click through this gallery to see more cool celebrity sneaker style

