ASAP Rocky Pays Christmas Visit to Rihanna in So Many Prints With Black Sneakers

While traveling on Tuesday to visit Rihanna in Barbados, ASAP Rocky mixed and matched prints with black accent pieces, including his shoes.
The “Fashion Killa” artist wore a white tee with a blue graphic logo and teamed it with a pair of Marine Serre Graphic Patchwork track pants. With a wide-leg flared silhouette, the trousers feature graffiti designs constructed from 17 recycled tee shirts, including Guinness and Coca-Cola branded accents and the buzzy French label’s signature moon logo throughout. The pants also come equipped with an internal drawstring and zippered side pockets. They retail for $850 and are available for purchase on marineserre.com.
Since traveling from colder temperatures, the rapper also paired the outfit with a black logo-embossed puffer jacket from the celebrity-beloved brand. He wore the Moon Leather Double Layer Puffered Jacket. It features an oversized fit, is crafted from deadstock lamb leather with laser-printed moon accent detailing throughout, an adjustable hood, a ribbed neck, and comes complete with a moon-logo zippered front. This trendy outerwear piece retails for $2,600 and is available for purchase on marineserre.com.
For footwear, the “Live Fast” singer opted for a sleek all-black shoe with matching laces and appear to be crafted in a suede-like material. This monochrome choice appears strikingly similar to the Common Projects Original Achilles Low sneakers in the highly sought-after black suede colorway. These aesthetically-comparable shoes retail for $470 on farfetch.com.
To accessorize, he teamed the flight-ready look with a Goyard duffle bag, a printed scarf, a black baseball cap, and a matching face mask.
On Dec. 21, ASAP Rocky and Marine Serre joined forces to release a capsule collection for Rocky’s AWGE collective. This collaborative launch follows Amina Muaddi’s partnership with the musician, which dropped a collection together on Dec. 11.
