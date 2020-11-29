Arnold Schwarzenegger Rocks Classic Adidas Superstar Sneakers for Bike Ride With His Kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger riding bikes with two of his children on Nov. 28.

Legendary actor, professional bodybuilder and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to prefer to keep things classic when it comes to his footwear choices.

Following Thanksgiving and the Black Friday craze, Schwarzenegger, 73, was spotted wearing the iconic Adidas Superstar silhouette while riding bikes in Los Angeles with two of his children, Christina and Patrick. The “Total Recall” star sported an all-black outfit completed with a pair of $85 Adidas Superstar sneakers in the classic white and black colorway.

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a bike ride in Los Angeles with his son, Patrick and daughter, Christina. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

This isn’t the first time the father of five has been snapped wearing the German brand’s beloved shoe, which was originally worn on basketball courts when it was first released in 1969. Schwarzenegger, who is often seen biking around L.A., has worn the shell-toe shoe a number of times, including this month on Nov. 9.

Arnold seen sporting Adidas’ iconic Superstar shell-toe sneakers, while Christina is wearing black New Balance runners. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Christina, who also dressed in a monochromatic black ensemble, donned coordinating New Balances, while Patrick wore a gray hoodie with navy joggers and stark white runners featuring bold teal blue bottoms. They both topped things off with black caps and shades, but went mask-free, unlike the former governor of California.

Patrick Schwarzenegger wearing a pair of crisp white running shoes with blue soles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Splash