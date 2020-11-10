Ariel Winter’s Easy Slip-On Vans, Leggings and ‘Kindness’ Sweatshirt Make the Perfect On the Go Outfit

Ariel Winter started the week on a cozy note as she was spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing slip-on Vans and a comfortable gray crewneck.

The “Modern Family” star paired the Sub_Urban Riot sweatshirt, which read “Kindness” and retails for $64, with a pair of olive green leggings, making for a perfect on the go ensemble.

The actress, who was photographed while heading into a studio with her boyfriend Luke Benward, wore white socks with the shoes and a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The classic slip-on style is ideal for casual outings and more dressed-down occasions as many Americans, and people all over the world, continue to take a more relaxed approach to their wardrobe in the wake of the global health crisis.

Ariel Winter heading into a studio in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Osvaldo/MEGA A closer view of Ariel Winter’s Vans. CREDIT: Osvaldo/MEGA Meanwhile, Benward also kept it simple, sporting a long-sleeve shirt and bootcut denim.

The couple’s laid back ensembles come after they got dolled up for a date night earlier this month.

Winter defied fall trends as she stepped out on Nov. 2 with Benward in a silky red sundress with a slouchy neckline and a floral print. She pulled together the fun number with a pair of gold heels. Coming atop a sturdy heel that appears to measure close to 4 inches, the metallic sandals wrapped around the back of the foot and up the ankle for a gladiator-inspired fit with a securing strap across the toe.

The style bears resemblance to Giuseppe Zannoti’s Catia sandals that retail for $692 at Farfetch.com.

