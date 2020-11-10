×
Ariel Winter’s Easy Slip-On Vans, Leggings and ‘Kindness’ Sweatshirt Make the Perfect On the Go Outfit

By Robyn Merrett
Ariel Winter heads to the studio with boyfriend Luke Benward to do some work
Ariel Winter started the week on a cozy note as she was spotted out in Los Angeles on Monday, wearing slip-on Vans and a comfortable gray crewneck.

The “Modern Family” star paired the Sub_Urban Riot sweatshirt, which read “Kindness” and retails for $64, with a pair of olive green leggings, making for a perfect on the go ensemble.

The actress, who was photographed while heading into a studio with her boyfriend Luke Benward, wore white socks with the shoes and a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The classic slip-on style is ideal for casual outings and more dressed-down occasions as many Americans, and people all over the world, continue to take a more relaxed approach to their wardrobe in the wake of the global health crisis.

Ariel Winter heading into a studio in Los Angeles.
A closer view of Ariel Winter’s Vans.
Meanwhile, Benward also kept it simple, sporting a long-sleeve shirt and bootcut denim.

The couple’s laid back ensembles come after they got dolled up for a date night earlier this month.

Winter defied fall trends as she stepped out on Nov. 2 with Benward in a silky red sundress with a slouchy neckline and a floral print. She pulled together the fun number with a pair of gold heels. Coming atop a sturdy heel that appears to measure close to 4 inches, the metallic sandals wrapped around the back of the foot and up the ankle for a gladiator-inspired fit with a securing strap across the toe.

The style bears resemblance to Giuseppe Zannoti’s Catia sandals that retail for $692 at Farfetch.com.

See Ariel Winter’s boldest style statements over the years.

Shop a similar Vans as Winter below.

White Slip-On Vans
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: True White Slip-On Vans, $50

White Authentic Vans
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: True White Authentic Vans, $50

Allbirds Women's Wool Loungers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Women’s Wool Loungers, $95

