Ariel Winter Pairs This Easy Grocery Shopping Look With Comfy Ugg Boots

While heading to Trader Joe’s in Los Angeles, Ariel Winter teamed her monochrome athleisure look with this season’s trendiest Ugg boots.
The “Modern Family” actress wore a light gray pullover sweatshirt with long sleeves and an oversized silhouette. She styled the top with a pair of leggings in a darker graphite hue. In keeping with the neutral color palette, the “Phineas and Ferb” alumna accessorized the outfit with black pieces that color-coordinate the look and match her shoes. She chose a crossbody handbag and a black face mask that reads “proud” in white lettering.
For footwear, the 22-year-old completed her casual ensemble with the Ugg Classic II Mini Boot in the black colorway. These ankle-length shoes feature leather uppers with a sweat-wicking shearling lining, a rounded toe, and a 1-inch Treadlite rubber sole for extra cushioning and foot support. They retail for $150 and are available for purchase on nordstrom.com.
Amid stay-at-home orders and the resurgence of early 2000s trends, short Ugg boots have become one of the must-have footwear styles for 2020. Over the past month, many celebrities from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin to Sofia Richie and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted in these slipper-like shoes. Today, Kendall Jenner styled a pair in a chestnut colorway with a black fleece jacket and ribbed leggings from Good American, while her friend Hailey Baldwin teamed the near-identical shoes with hot pink biker shorts and an oversized oatmeal-colored sweatshirt.
This sighting further confirms Winter’s casual shoe styling prowess. She often opts for timeless silhouettes and teams them with sweatshirts and understated pants. Last November, she styled a similar look and wore a pair of Vans Slip-Ons in the all-white colorway, styled with a light gray slogan sweatshirt and olive-green leggings.
Get the actress’ comfortable footwear style with similar boot options below.
To Buy: Sorel Lennox Boots, $200.
To Buy: Franco Sarto Roalba Boot, $94.
To Buy: Bearpaw Emma Boots, $60.
