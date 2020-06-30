Ariel Winter Doubles the Gray in Tie-Dye Leggings With a Galaxy Face Mask & APL Sneakers

Ariel Winter decided on a “groutfit” for her grocery shopping outing yesterday.

The “Modern Family” star visited her local store in a soft gray long-sleeve T-shirt paired over tie-dye gray, black and white leggings. She gave the look a fun twist with her space-coated face mask topped off with panda astronauts.

Ariel Winter goes grocery shopping in Los Angeles, June 29. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Ariel Winter’s sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Worn over matching gray socks, her all-white footwear of choice glowed in the sunny Californian weather; the sleek pair comes from APL with its signature slip-on collar and unique design. The TechLoom Breeze silhouette includes a seamless, high elastic rebound TechLoom upper for full foot mobility as well as an internal speed lacing system providing a stabilizing, locked-down feel. Topped off with the brand’s Propelium technology for long-lasting superior comfort, the pair retails originally for $230 but is on sale for $161 courtesy of Farfetch.

Ariel Winter goes grocery shopping in Los Angeles, June 29. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s all-white sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

APL, or Athletic Propulsion Labs, is a favorite amongst celebrities for workouts and running errands. Founded in 2009 by twins Adam and Ryan Goldston, the brand offers state-of-the-art products blending together luxury and performance. Fans of the brand’s sleek sneakers include Lucy Hale, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian amongst others.

For Winter, though, the athleisure combination is a switch up from her typical everyday style. Oftentimes, the actress favors flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles.

In May, the 22-year-old stepped out for her boyfriend’s birthday in a midi dress coated in a red floral print; she balanced the dressier number with smooth brown sandals with a block heel. The slip-on shoes highlighted what appeared to be suede uppers across a dual-strap design with a trendy square toe.

Ariel Winter in a floral dress and brown square-toe sandals in L.A., May 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Ariel Winter’s square-toe sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Recreate Ariel Winter’s sleek everyday style with these all-white running shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: On Cloud, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Impulse Running Shoes, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Swift Run, $91.

Click through the gallery to find more of Ariel Winter’s biggest risk-taking style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.