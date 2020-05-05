Ariel Winter Looks So Cozy in Sweats & $140 Ugg Mini Boots

Ariel Winter is keeping things comfy as she continues to practice social distancing.

The 22-year-old actress was spotted out and about running errands in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a comfortable-looking ensemble. Winter wore a blue T-shirt printed with the words “We Are Human.” She teamed the top with cream-colored sweatpants.

Ariel Winter in sweatpants and Ugg boots at the bank in Los Angeles, May 4. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Ariel Winter’s Ugg booties. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the “Modern Family” alum selected Ugg’s Classic Mini II boots in an all-black colorway. The silhouette is made of sheepskin suede with a breathable Uggpure lining and a flexible, durable Treadlite by Ugg outsole. The shoes retail for $140 and are available to shop now on Zappos’ website.

Ugg Classic Mini II CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos.com

Winter completed her look with a now-ubiquitous accessory — a face mask — and a white crossbody bag. she wore her hair down.

Ariel Winter in sweatpants and Ugg boots at the bank in Los Angeles, May 4. CREDIT: MEGA When it comes to her off-duty style, the “Little Audrey” star tends to stick with casual footwear, choosing lifestyle sneakers from brands such as Nike and Vans along with combat boots. Unsurprisingly, for the red carpet, Winter, who is believed to be about 5-foot-1, tends to opt for a height boost in soaring heels.

During quarantine, a number of celebrities have stepped out in Ugg styles, or worn the brand’s wares on social media, including Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and Lucy Hale. The brand’s wares first gained traction among the celebrity set back in the early ’00s, when stars such as Paris Hilton and Britney Spears teamed their Ugg boots with denim miniskirts, velour tracksuits and the like.

