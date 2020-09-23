Ariel Winter Styles Her Pink Hair With Coordinating Skirt & Stuart Weitzman Sandals

For a fresh start to the season, Ariel Winter dyed her hair rosy pink, and it matches one of fall’s trendiest hues.

The “Modern Family” star played with textiles and shared this bright-colored ensemble on Instagram. She appears to be wearing a bright pink Nour Hammour studded skirt, which is made from a leather-like material.

The former “Good Luck, Charlie” actress styled the statement piece with an Asos design white corset top with organza puff-sleeves, sweetheart neckline, and square back. It is currently on sale for about $62 and available for purchase on Asos.com.

Here’s a closer look at the shoe. CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

She chose a pair of Stuart Weitzman’s ‘Nudist’ sandals in the nearly sold-out silver colorway to finish off the look. These heels feature a leather upper, lining, and sole with an adjustable ankle strap and a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. The ‘Dovetail Blue Grey’ colorway offers a similar aesthetic, and they are on sale now for $159 at StuartWeitzman.com.

To accessorize, the 22-year-old paired the girly ensemble with Marie De La Roche ‘Micro Blanket’ handbag in a white colorway. It retails for $750 and is available for purchase on MarieDeLaRoche.com.

For the 2020 virtual Emmys Awards show, Regina King also wore a pair of these minimalist sandals in black. She styled it with a vibrant blue Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress.

It appears that strappy sandals have been one of the shoe choices in Winter’s rotation since the beginning of the summer. Back in May, Winter was spotted in this trendy square-toe pair for her boyfriend, Luke Beward’s 25th birthday party.

