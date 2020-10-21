Ariel Winter Welcomes Her New Puppy in Skinny Jeans & ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers

Ariel Winter brought her new furry friend to the doctor this week and introduced its face to the world.

The “Modern Family” actress stopped by the vet in Los Angeles for a checkup on Tuesday, bringing along her blue-eyed puppy. The pink hair dog mom chose a relaxed route for the outing as she paired a heathered gray tee to light-wash skinny jeans.

Ariel Winter takes her new puppy to the vet in Los Angeles, Oct. 20. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s black and white sneakers. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the 22-year-old star added it a touch of print and pattern with her choice of slip-on shoes. The black and white pair featured a mix of designs with hits of clay orange accents, resembling Toms’ collaborative design with “Star Wars.” The brand’s Alparagata 3.0 launched in July 2019 and pays homage to a galaxy far, far away.

The style has since sold out but once sold for $59 at Walmart.com amongst other retailers.

Black Star Wars Darth print Classics ft. Ortholite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

For Winter, the relaxed combination yesterday falls in line with her typical everyday style. In September, for example, the actress arrived with hands full to a friend’s house in Los Angeles wearing a casual-chic look. The outfit layered a graphic T-shirt over white shorts as she held onto a comfy black sweatshirt.

As for footwear, Winter discovered a perfect fall bootie for the season in a lifted pair with smooth leather uppers. The design came set atop a block heel with elasticated goring for stretch and ease of wear.

Ariel Winter visits a friend’s house in Los Angeles, Sept. 26. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Oftentimes, the actress favors flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand.

