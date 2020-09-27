Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Edgy Style in a Moto Tee, Shorts & the Ideal Black Booties

Ariel Winter showed off her edgy, off-duty style this week along with her new pink hair.

The “Modern Family” actress arrived with hands full to a friend’s house yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a casual-chic look. The outfit layered a graphic T-shirt over white shorts as she held onto a comfy black sweatshirt.

Ariel Winter visits a friend’s house in Los Angeles, Sept. 26. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s black boots. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

As for footwear, Winter discovered a perfect fall bootie for the season in a lifted pair with smooth leather uppers. The design came set atop a block heel with elasticated goring for stretch and ease of wear.

Ariel Winter visits a friend’s house in Los Angeles, Sept. 26. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Earlier this week, the young actress served up “some cotton candy & flowers for your Wednesday” in a pink-centric look on her Instagram page. The outfit included a studded pink skirt with a sheer-sleeved bodysuit and metallic sandals courtesy of Stuart Weitzman. Similar metallic colorways of the thin-strap heels typically retail for $398 but can be found on sale for $299 at Bloomingdale’s and for $200 at Saks Off Fifth.

For Winter, the edgy combination yesterday falls in line with her typical everyday style. Oftentimes, the actress favors flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand.

Watch on FN

Click through the gallery to see more of Ariel Winter’s risk-taking styles over the years.