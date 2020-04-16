Ariel Winter’s Plaid Suit + Invisible Pumps Will Almost Make You Miss Dressing Up for Work

Ariel Winter served up a “sassy pastel business” look with a bold footwear touch on Instagram yesterday.

Pre-quarantine, the “Modern Family” actress posed in a green-accented plaid Pinko suit layered over a matching green Elisabetta Franchi turtleneck top in a photo shoot for Elite Daily.

The 22-year-old took the bold ensemble to the next level by adding a pair of invisible pumps. Her PVC shoes feature see-through uppers with an elongated pointed-toe, set atop a nude sole and heel counter, all finished off with a clear stiletto heel.

The see-through footwear trend exploded on the scene in 2018 and has since continued to dominate celebrity street style, as well as the red carpet.

It is a favorite of the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner and more. The clear shoes flatter the legs by making them appear elongated and never-ending.

Related Ariel Winter's $15 Miniskirt & Slingback Heels Are Inspired by Britney Spears Hailey Baldwin Sparkles in Saint Laurent Minidress + More Stars at InStyle's Golden Globes 2020 After-Party Ariel Winter Matches Strappy Sandals to Her Feathery Handbag at Girl Up GirlHero Awards

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens out in New York, Feb. 19. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner wears a nude minidress and clear PVC pumps, Dec. 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Priyanka Chopra wearing a Reformation Maxwell double-breasted woven mini dress, August 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to modeling trendy footwear, Ariel Winter has been quite busy before and during her quarantine. She wrapped up production for the series finale of “Modern Family” and has since been finding new, inventive ways to pass the time, including hitting a cutout of her own head with a baseball bat, as she did on March 19.

If you find yourself leaning into the PVC footwear trend, check out these bold takes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $117 (was $155).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Pixera2 Pumps, $63 (was $89).

CREDIT: Courtesy of

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $57-$70 (was $102).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ariel Winter’s most body-confident moments.

Want more?

Ariel Winter’s $15 Miniskirt & Slingback Heels Are Inspired by Britney Spears

Ariel Winter Wears the Shortest Dress Ever in the Cold