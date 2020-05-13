Ariel Winter Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday in Dreamy Florals + Trendy Square-Toe Sandals

Ariel Winter may be in quarantine, but she still got dressed up to celebrate boyfriend Luke Benward’s 25th birthday yesterday.

The “Sofia the First” voice actress, 22, held a drive-by birthday bash for her beau in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Modern Family” alum looked chic for the occasion in a floral midi dress and brown sandals with a chunky heel. The shoes, which appeared to be fabricated from suede, featured a square toe and an open back. The open-toe silhouette was perfect for showing off Winter’s hot pink pedicure.

Ariel Winter in a floral dress and brown square-toe sandals in L.A., May 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Ariel Winter’s square-toe sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Benward was clad in mixed prints, choosing a bold floral button-down shirt with camo pants. For shoes, the former “Good Luck Charlie” star chose slippers with a suedelike upper and a shearlinglike lining.

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Luke Benward in Los Angeles, May 12. CREDIT: MEGA Square-toe shoes are having a moment thanks to fashion’s ongoing obsession with all things ’90s. Previously consider a faux pas (particularly on the men’s end), the style has become a wardrobe staple for “It” girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

When it comes to her own off-duty style, Winter tends to keep things more casual than yesterday’s look, often selecting sneakers from brands such as Nike and Vans to team with her T-shirts, leggings and sweats. For red carpets, talk show appearances and other events, the star works with stylist duo Dani and Emma — who also count Darby Stanchfield, Kaitlynn Carter and Corinne Foxx as clients — to put together her looks.

Click through the gallery for a look at more of Ariel Winter’s risk-taking style statements.