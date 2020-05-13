Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ariel Winter Celebrates Her Boyfriend’s Birthday in Dreamy Florals + Trendy Square-Toe Sandals

By Ella Chochrek
Ariel Winter may be in quarantine, but she still got dressed up to celebrate boyfriend Luke Benward’s 25th birthday yesterday.

The “Sofia the First” voice actress, 22, held a drive-by birthday bash for her beau in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The “Modern Family” alum looked chic for the occasion in a floral midi dress and brown sandals with a chunky heel. The shoes, which appeared to be fabricated from suede, featured a square toe and an open back. The open-toe silhouette was perfect for showing off Winter’s hot pink pedicure.

Ariel Winter, pedicure, square-toe sandals, street style, floral dress, celebrates her boyfriends birthday in Studio City. 12 May 2020 Pictured: Ariel Winter; Luke Benward. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA663946_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ariel Winter in a floral dress and brown square-toe sandals in L.A., May 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
Ariel Winter, square-toe sandals, pedicure, celebrity, shoe style, square toe trend, hot pink nail polish
A closer look at Ariel Winter’s square-toe sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, Benward was clad in mixed prints, choosing a bold floral button-down shirt with camo pants. For shoes, the former “Good Luck Charlie” star chose slippers with a suedelike upper and a shearlinglike lining.

Ariel Winter, floral dress, sandals, Luke Benward, boyfriend, girlfriend, celebrity couple, style, fashion, celebrates her boyfriends birthday in Studio City. 12 May 2020 Pictured: Ariel Winter; Luke Benward. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA663946_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Luke Benward in Los Angeles, May 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
Square-toe shoes are having a moment thanks to fashion’s ongoing obsession with all things ’90s. Previously consider a faux pas (particularly on the men’s end), the style has become a wardrobe staple for “It” girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

When it comes to her own off-duty style, Winter tends to keep things more casual than yesterday’s look, often selecting sneakers from brands such as Nike and Vans to team with her T-shirts, leggings and sweats. For red carpets, talk show appearances and other events, the star works with stylist duo Dani and Emma — who also count Darby Stanchfield, Kaitlynn Carter and Corinne Foxx as clients — to put together her looks.

