Ariel Winter Defies Fall Trends in a Strappy Sundress & Bold Gold Sandals

November may be settling in but Ariel Winter is still making a case for summery style.

The actress defied fall trends as she stepped out with her beau Luke Benward in Los Angeles on Monday. Heading out for a date night, Winter opted for a silky red sundress with a slouchy neckline and a floral print for the occasion.

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward step out for date night in Los Angeles, Nov. 2. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

A closer view of Ariel Winter’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the more warm-weather attire continued as the “Modern Family” star boosted her look with gold heels. Coming atop a sturdy heel that appears to measure close to 4 inches, the metallic sandals wrapped around the back of the foot and up the ankle for a gladiator-inspired fit with a securing strap across the toe.

The style bears resemblance to Giuseppe Zannoti’s Catia sandals that retail for $692 at Farfetch.com.

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward step out for date night in Los Angeles, Nov. 2. CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

The 22-year-old also added a new member to her family this past month: a new puppy. Winter stopped by the vet in Los Angeles for a checkup on Oct. 20, bringing along her blue-eyed puppy. The pink-haired dog mom chose a relaxed route for the outing as she paired a heathered gray tee to light-wash skinny jeans.

When it came down to footwear, the 22-year-old star added it a touch of print and pattern with her choice of slip-on shoes. The black and white pair featured a mix of designs with hits of clay orange accents, resembling Toms’ collaborative design with “Star Wars.” The brand’s Alparagata 3.0 launched in July 2019 and pays homage to a galaxy far, far away.

Ariel Winter takes her new puppy to the vet in Los Angeles, Oct. 20. CREDIT: GAC/MEGA

Black Star Wars Darth print Classics ft. Ortholite. CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Oftentimes, the star favors flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand.

