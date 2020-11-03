×
Ariel Winter Defies Fall Trends in a Strappy Sundress & Bold Gold Sandals

By Claudia Miller
November may be settling in but Ariel Winter is still making a case for summery style.

The actress defied fall trends as she stepped out with her beau Luke Benward in Los Angeles on Monday. Heading out for a date night, Winter opted for a silky red sundress with a slouchy neckline and a floral print for the occasion.

ariel winter, dress, sundress, red, gold heels, sandals, boyfriend, Luke Benward
Ariel Winter and Luke Benward step out for date night in Los Angeles, Nov. 2.
CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA
ariel winter, dress, sundress, red, gold heels, sandals, boyfriend, Luke Benward
A closer view of Ariel Winter’s gold sandals.
CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the more warm-weather attire continued as the “Modern Family” star boosted her look with gold heels. Coming atop a sturdy heel that appears to measure close to 4 inches, the metallic sandals wrapped around the back of the foot and up the ankle for a gladiator-inspired fit with a securing strap across the toe.

The style bears resemblance to Giuseppe Zannoti’s Catia sandals that retail for $692 at Farfetch.com.

ariel winter, dress, sundress, red, gold heels, sandals, boyfriend, Luke Benward
Ariel Winter and Luke Benward step out for date night in Los Angeles, Nov. 2.
CREDIT: Marksman/MEGA

The 22-year-old also added a new member to her family this past month: a  new puppy. Winter stopped by the vet in Los Angeles for a checkup on Oct. 20, bringing along her blue-eyed puppy. The pink-haired dog mom chose a relaxed route for the outing as she paired a heathered gray tee to light-wash skinny jeans.

When it came down to footwear, the 22-year-old star added it a touch of print and pattern with her choice of slip-on shoes. The black and white pair featured a mix of designs with hits of clay orange accents, resembling Toms’ collaborative design with “Star Wars.” The brand’s Alparagata 3.0 launched in July 2019 and pays homage to a galaxy far, far away.

ariel winter, skinny jeans, shirt, shoes, toms, black white, pink hair, dog, puppy
Ariel Winter takes her new puppy to the vet in Los Angeles, Oct. 20.
CREDIT: GAC/MEGA
toms x star wars Black Star Wars Darth print men's Classics ft. Ortholite
Black Star Wars Darth print Classics ft. Ortholite.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Toms

Oftentimes, the star favors flowy silhouettes and relaxed sandals, showing off a chic take on summery ensembles and seasonal outfits. Her go-to brands for footwear and apparel include APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), Ugg, Pinko, Dorateymur and even ASOS Brand.

