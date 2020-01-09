Ariel Winter’s $15 Miniskirt & Slingback Heels Are Inspired by Britney Spears

Ariel Winter’s latest outfit has major ’90s vibes.

The actress sported a minskirt and white slingback heels at a “Modern Family” press event in Pasadena, Calif., on Wednesday.

Winter wore an Off-White cropped button-down shirt under a gray pinstriped Asos Design blazer (marked down from $76 to $60.50 on Asos.com). On the bottom, she wore a high-waisted miniskirt with button accents, which is available on Asos.com for just $15, down from $45.

Winters completed her ensemble with white slingback pumps from Dorateymur. Made of cowhide leather, the shoes have an elastic slingback strap, a pointed toe and a 4.25-inch stiletto heel. They are available to buy now on Shopbop.com, marked down from $460 to $130.

White slingback pumps from Dorateymur. CREDIT: Shopbop

Her look was styled by Dani + Emma, a Los Angeles-based duo who have also worked with Rebecca Rittenhouse, Kaitlynn Carter and Lennon Stella.

Winter’s outfit called to mind Britney Spears’ ensemble in the “…Baby One More Time” video, which debuted in 1998. In the video, Spears wears a flared charcoal miniskirt with a gray cardigan over a white button-down tied at the waist — a color palette similar to Winter’s look.

While Spears’ costume was that of a schoolgirl, Winter gave her look a more business-chic vibe, courtesy of the pinstripes and stilettos.

Click through the gallery to see more of Ariel Winter’s style.

Want more?

Ariel Winter Matches Strappy Sandals to Her Feathery Handbag at Girl Up GirlHero Awards

Ariel Winter Sparkles in Crystal-Covered Mary Janes & LBD on the Red Carpet

Ariel Winter Keeps Comfy in Sweats & Dog-Print Vans Sneakers