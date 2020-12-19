Ariana Grande Teases Netflix Doc In A Blue Lace Set & Thigh-High Boots From Sweetener World Tour

Ahead of the debut of her Netflix documentary, “Excuse Me, I Love You, Ariana Grande got fans excited about this exclusive look into her 2019 Sweetener world tour in the “Positions” artist’s signature fashion. She revealed a photo from the soon-to-be-released film in one of her outfits from the international event.

This custom blue lace two-piece set was designed by Dsquared2. It features a cropped bralette length with a bustier-style silhouette, black spaghetti straps, and tiered off-the-shoulder sleeves. The lingerie-inspired top was teamed with a coordinating high-waisted mini skirt with a ruffled hem and silt up the front, which attaches to black garter detailing.

Here’s a closer look at the Stuart Weitzman ‘Highland’ Boots. CREDIT: shopbop.com

Watch on FN

For footwear, the Grammy Award winner chose the Stuart Weitzman “Highland” Over The Knee Boots in the black suede colorway. These timeless shoes feature a close-fitted shaft with a tie keyhole on the back, a rounded toe, and a 3.75-inch covered heel. They retail for $795 and are available for purchase on shopbop.com.

Grande styled the ensemble with all-black accessories, including a pair of sheer tights, and the Mitchel Primrose Micro Choker in the black colorway. This necklace retails for $195 and is available for purchase on mitcheprimrose.com.

Thigh-high boots teamed with a mini skirt, often in colorful hues, has been one of Grande’s signature outfits for years now. Throughout the Sweetener tour, she showcased several iterations of the silhouette with custom designs from labels including Giuseppe Zanotti and the L.A.-based streetwear brand, Unravel. When she isn’t wearing this boot style, the 27-year-old tends to choose a pair of platform pumps or, for more casual looks, her Nike Air Force 1s.

Shop these similar over-the-knee boot styles to add a sophisticated element to any cold-weather ensemble.

To Buy: Marc Fisher Octavie Boot, $187.

To Buy: Steve Madden Georgette Boot, $90.

To Buy: Coach Wyonna Boot, $175 (from $350).

Click through this gallery to see more stylish celebrities style their favorite boots.