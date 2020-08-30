Ariana Grande Pairs 6-Inch Heels With Purple Leather Bodysuit for MTV VMAs 2020

Ariana Grande posted a pre-show photo of her glammed up look for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The “7 Rings” singer wore a purple leather bodysuit with a matching skirt from the Mugler fall 2020 collection.

For footwear, Grande opted for a pair of white platform heels with a dainty ankle strap from Giuseppe Zanotti. The high-heeled, patent leather shoes featured a trendy square toe and 6-inch block heel and retail for $995. Square-toed heels are making a comeback this summer with celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian and Bella Hadid wearing the trend with their off-duty looks.

“happy VMA day ::) so excited for u see our first rain on me performance tonight !” Grande captioned her Instagram post.

Grande wore her long hair in two high pigtails and showed off huge glittering white earrings that matched her fresh white manicure and contrasted perfectly with the dark leather apparel.

She then went on to thank MTV for making the event a safe and healthy experience for all the performers and crews.

Alongside fellow A-lister Lady Gaga, Grande has the most VMA nominations this year with nine nominations including one for Video of the Year with her latest single “Rain on Me,” a collaboration with Lady Gaga. The two will perform their duet tonight onstage for the first time.

The VMAs, which were previously slated to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclay Center, will take place in New York City starting at 8 p.m. ET with various outdoor performances around the city. Singers set to perform include Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, BTS and more.

Ariana Grande has never been one to shy away from an elevated footwear moment. In fact, the 5-foot-3 singer more often than not opts for taller heels and platform lifts in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style.

When she isn’t in towering heels, the Grammy Award-winning musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

Add a pair of white platform pumps to your wardrobe by shopping similar styles to Grande’s below.

