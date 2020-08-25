Ariana Grande’s Twist on Athleisure Includes a Sports Bra, Leggings & Unconventional 6-Inch Platforms

Ariana Grande returned to the rehearsal space in an unconventional look.

The “7 Rings” singer appeared in what appeared to be a performance rehearsal room yesterday, as seen on her Instagram. Grande then took a quick break from work to snap a mirror selfie in a glitter-coated face mask, a $62 ruched-front sports bra from Alo Yoga and heathered-gray high-waisted leggings.

Contrasting the athletic-style look, though, was her choice of lifted footwear. Posted to her Instagram Stories, the platform white boots were not your typical sweat-ready shoe.

A closer look at Ariana Grande’s platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ariana Grande/Instagram

The style comes from Demonia and features bold silver buckles placed front and center across a series of three adjustable straps. The real kicker of the standout style is its wedge-style platform boost, lifting up as high as 5.5-inches at its tallest. For those inspired by Grande’s pick, the pair can be found on Amazon.com for $90.

Demonia Swing-105 platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Watch on FN

Ariana Grande has never been one to shy away from an elevated footwear moment. In fact, the 5-foot-3-inch singer more often than not opts for taller heels and platform lifts in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style.

In May, for example, the 27-year-old joined forces with Lady Gaga to film the music video for their duet, “Rain On Me.” Following Gaga’s lead of wow-worthy shoes, Grande previewed one of her outfits from the music video on Instagram; the ensemble included a butterfly-wing adorned purple minidress with matching slouchy sleeves as well as thigh-high stockings and towering metallic boots.

The lace-up shoes include purple holographic uppers with pink eyelets and matching laces, all topped off with layers of pink butterfly-adorned chains running across the boot. Resembling a style courtesy of Club Exx, the style is set atop a 5-inch lifted heel and a 2-inch front platform. You can find the pair at DollsKill.com retailing for $128.

When she isn’t in boots, the Grammy Award-winning musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.

Click through the gallery to see Ariana Grande’s impressive style evolution over the years.