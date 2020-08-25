Ariana Grande’s Twist on Athleisure Includes a Sports Bra, Leggings & Unconventional 6-Inch Platforms

Ariana Grande returned to the rehearsal space in an unconventional look.
The “7 Rings” singer appeared in what appeared to be a performance rehearsal room yesterday, as seen on her Instagram. Grande then took a quick break from work to snap a mirror selfie in a glitter-coated face mask, a $62 ruched-front sports bra from Alo Yoga and heathered-gray high-waisted leggings.
Contrasting the athletic-style look, though, was her choice of lifted footwear. Posted to her Instagram Stories, the platform white boots were not your typical sweat-ready shoe.
The style comes from Demonia and features bold silver buckles placed front and center across a series of three adjustable straps. The real kicker of the standout style is its wedge-style platform boost, lifting up as high as 5.5-inches at its tallest. For those inspired by Grande’s pick, the pair can be found on Amazon.com for $90.
Ariana Grande has never been one to shy away from an elevated footwear moment. In fact, the 5-foot-3-inch singer more often than not opts for taller heels and platform lifts in everything from her on-stage looks to her off-duty style.
In May, for example, the 27-year-old joined forces with Lady Gaga to film the music video for their duet, “Rain On Me.” Following Gaga’s lead of wow-worthy shoes, Grande previewed one of her outfits from the music video on Instagram; the ensemble included a butterfly-wing adorned purple minidress with matching slouchy sleeves as well as thigh-high stockings and towering metallic boots.
The lace-up shoes include purple holographic uppers with pink eyelets and matching laces, all topped off with layers of pink butterfly-adorned chains running across the boot. Resembling a style courtesy of Club Exx, the style is set atop a 5-inch lifted heel and a 2-inch front platform. You can find the pair at DollsKill.com retailing for $128.
rain on me 🌧 @ladygaga out now 🖤 music video tomorrow at ten am pst / one pm est 🧚🏼♂️ one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !
When she isn’t in boots, the Grammy Award-winning musician keeps things casual in Nike Air Force 1 kicks, Crocs clogs and Naked Wolfe chunky sneakers amongst other styles. Her career in fashion extends beyond just a stylish closet, though. She was named the face of Givenchy’s fall ’19 campaign and previously partnered with Reebok to help debut a brand new silhouette for fall ’18.
