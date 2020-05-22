Ariana Grande Embraces Lady Gaga’s Style Book In Butterfly-Chain Platforms

Ariana Grande is adopting Lady Gaga’s signature lifted footwear for the artwork for their new duet.

Grande shared her look from their photoshoot for “Rain On Me” on her Instagram last night after the song dropped at midnight. The 26-year-old, with her hair up in an elevated take on her classic high ponytail, posed in a butterfly-wing adorned purple minidress with matching slouchy sleeves.

She kept with her own stylebook in a set of thigh-high stockings but stole a page from Gaga’s typical fashion repertoire with her towering metallic platform boots.

The lace-up shoes include purple holographic uppers with pink eyelets and matching laces, all topped off with layers of pink butterfly-adorned chains running across the boot. Resembling a style courtesy of Club Exx, the style is set atop a 5-inch lifted heel and a 2-inch front platform. You can find the pair at DollsKill.com retailing for $128.

Club Exx holographic boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolls Kill

Lady Gaga also showed off her own bold look with a spike-coated finish. Her fishnet tights were topped off by a pink bodysuit and leather garters with many dangerously sharp metal adornments.

Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the shot, it is only to be expected that the “A Star Is Born” front-woman was wearing towering platforms herself.

To spark your memory of Lady Gaga’s wildest shoes, click through the gallery to find more now.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.