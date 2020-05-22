Ariana Grande Embraces Lady Gaga’s Style Book In Butterfly-Chain Platforms

Ariana Grande is adopting Lady Gaga’s signature lifted footwear for the artwork for their new duet.
Grande shared her look from their photoshoot for “Rain On Me” on her Instagram last night after the song dropped at midnight. The 26-year-old, with her hair up in an elevated take on her classic high ponytail, posed in a butterfly-wing adorned purple minidress with matching slouchy sleeves.
She kept with her own stylebook in a set of thigh-high stockings but stole a page from Gaga’s typical fashion repertoire with her towering metallic platform boots.
rain on me 🌧 @ladygaga out now 🖤 music video tomorrow at ten am pst / one pm est 🧚🏼♂️ one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !
The lace-up shoes include purple holographic uppers with pink eyelets and matching laces, all topped off with layers of pink butterfly-adorned chains running across the boot. Resembling a style courtesy of Club Exx, the style is set atop a 5-inch lifted heel and a 2-inch front platform. You can find the pair at DollsKill.com retailing for $128.
Lady Gaga also showed off her own bold look with a spike-coated finish. Her fishnet tights were topped off by a pink bodysuit and leather garters with many dangerously sharp metal adornments.
One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯♀️ #RAINONME out now! ⛈🗡 Video premiere at 10am PT / 1pm ET TOMORROW on my YouTube channel ⚔️💓
Though her shoes couldn’t be seen in the shot, it is only to be expected that the “A Star Is Born” front-woman was wearing towering platforms herself.
