Ariana Grande Puts Nike Air Force 1s & Hand Tattoos on Display During Utah Getaway

Ariana Grande is making headlines and this time it’s for her hand tattoos. The singer posted a slideshow of images on Sunday from her trip to Utah and one featured a shot of her hands seemingly covered in ink.

Grande was seen in a pool, wearing a map-print head scarf, holding her phone, which put a moon and other tattoos on display.

For her getaway to Amangiri Resort in Utah, Grande dressed casual. In another photo of herself posing against a canyon backdrop, the “Thank U, Next” singer wore Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in all white. She paired the $90 kicks with a charming Burberry wool sweatshirt that was detailed with a fawn motif designed by Riccardo Tisci (Keep scrolling through her Instagram photos to see). Grande completed her look with a vintage Burberry Sonny belt bag and 3×1 boyfriend jeans.

Nike Air Force 1 Low. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1, $90.

Watch on FN

It’s not a surprise that Grande opted to wear Nike Air Force 1s on vacation as it is one of the most-purchased sneakers so far in 2020. According to market research company The NPD Group, Nike held a majority of the spots in the top 10 ranked in dollar sales with seven styles. Jordan Brand had the second most on the list with two pairs, both iconic silhouettes, and Adidas had one sneaker in the top 10.

Other fans of the classic Nike style include Kylie Jenner, Madison Beer and Kendall Jenner. The brand is garnering love from a much younger audience, too. Just look at YouTube and Instagram star ZaZa. FN’s most recent cover star danced in a pair of her own pair of Nike Air Force 1s that her mother, stylist and designer, Bamm, customized for her during a new video for her single “Man Stop.”

ZaZa in a pair of custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for her “Man Stop” video. CREDIT: Courtesy of ZaZa

In other Nike Air Force 1 news, it’s been reported that Drake will be getting his first-ever Nike collaboration soon. According to sneaker leak accounts, the rapper is potentially releasing a collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low in 2021 under his October’s Very Own clothing brand.