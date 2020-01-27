Ariana Grande’s $10 Grammys Red Carpet Shoe Trick

Ariana Grande stunned on the Grammy Awards red carpet at last night’s ceremony in Los Angeles. However, while her Giambattista Valli concoction was priceless — in that it was custom-created for the evening — the star also sported a more thrifty accessory.

According to Grande’s stylist Law Roach, she was wearing a pair of archival Christian Louboutin heels beneath her gown. However, beneath those red under-soles lay another secret.

No, the Valli gown wasn’t the only bespoke piece she was wearing. Her Louboutin heels also came with bespoke non-slip soles.

However, while they might have had a little extra grip than those available on the shelf (typically priced at around $10), it’s an inexpensive trick that prevents slips on the red carpet.

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli with Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Although Grande was nominated five times — including in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories — she lost out to Billie Eilish. The rising star, who won album of the year, told Grande during her speech that she deserved the award for “Thank U, Next.”

Grande performed “Imagine,” “My Favorite Things,” “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next.”

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Want more?

Lizzo Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to 2020 Grammys in Glittery Retro-Inspired Outfit

Kanye West, John Legend + More Musicians Remember Kobe Bryant on Grammys Night

Tove Lo’s Retro Peekaboo Bra Matches Her Heels on Grammys Red Carpet + More Stars